GM truck plant to take 2-week shutdown to maintain 'optimal' inventory levels

General Motors Co. is halting production at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, truck plant for two weeks this spring "to help the company maintain optimal inventory levels," Assistant Plant Director Cherry Weiland wrote in a note to employees obtained by The Detroit News.

GM spokesperson Dan Flores confirmed the two-week shutdown at the light-duty truck plant will start the week of March 27. GM's three other full-size truck plants in Mexico, Canada and Flint will not be affected.

"Fort Wayne Assembly production will be down for two weeks beginning March 27 in an effort to maintain optimal inventory levels with our dealerships," Flores said. "The plant constantly reviews and adjusts production schedules according to customers’ needs. All actions taken are in accordance with provisions of the UAW-GM National Bargaining Agreement and the local agreement."

The move comes after GM CFO Paul Jacobson told investors when GM released its full-year 2022 earnings Jan. 31 that the automaker will work this year on maintaining inventory levels that align with demand. The auto industry has had to rethink what level of inventory makes the most sense after dealers made do with even a handful of vehicles at times during the past few years. GM ended the year with around 50 days of supply on dealer lots and vehicles in transit, Jacobson said.

“We're committed to actively managing production levels to balance supply with demand and are targeting to end 2023 with 50-to-60 days of total dealer inventory on a portfolio basis,” Jacobson said. “This is down 20-to-30 days from mid-2019 and is reliant on a continued improvement in logistical challenges the industry has faced.”

Flores noted GM's "production is up over the past month while demand remains fairly consistent, leading to an increase in inventory. Therefore, as we stated on our earnings call, we are going to proactively manage inventory levels, including plant downtime. These kinds of actions were assumed in our 2023 financial guidance. "

GM expects another strong year in 2023 and is projecting adjusted earnings to be in the range of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion. In 2022, GM had record pre-tax earnings of $14.5 billion, reflecting the strength of the industry with demand for new, pricey vehicles still strong despite the higher interest rates.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall