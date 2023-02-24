Steel beam work finished on Ultium plant in Lansing

The final steel beam has been placed at the Ultium Cells LLC plant in Lansing, the company said Friday.

The Michigan plant is the third U.S. location for Ultium, a joint-venture battery company between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution. Ultium's plant in northeast Ohio is already making battery cells for GM electric vehicles. The company is expanding a second facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, to increase cell production when that plant opens in late 2023.

The 2.8 million-square-foot plant in Lansing will open in late 2024. GM and LGES are investing $2.6 billion in the facility. Once fully operational, the facility will create 1,700 jobs.

GM and LG ended plans last month to jointly build a fourth U.S. battery plant, though the automaker still intends on adding such a facility.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall