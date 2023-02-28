GM cutting hundreds of executive, white-collar jobs

A month after CEO Mary Barra said General Motors Co. was "not planning layoffs," the Detroit automaker is cutting about 500 executive-level and salaried jobs, The Detroit News has confirmed.

GM isn't providing the exact number of employees affected, but spokespeople for the company characterized it as a small number. As of December 2022, GM employed about 86,000 hourly employees and 81,000 salaried employees worldwide.

“Today’s action follows our most recent performance calibration and supports managing the attrition curve as part of our overall structural costs reduction effort. This action impacts a small number of salaried employees and executives globally," spokesman David Barnas said in a statement.

In a Tuesday letter obtained by The News, GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman said: "We are looking at all the ways of addressing efficiency and performance. This week we are taking action with a relatively small number of global executives and classified employees following our most recent performance calibration. They will be departing the company starting from today."

During the full-year earnings release, Barra and GM CFO Paul Jacobson said the company wasn't planning any layoffs this year despite economic pressures. Jacobson did say that the automaker expected to have a slightly lower headcount by the end of this year.

GM’s guidance of adjusted earnings to be in the range of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion for the year includes $2 billion in cost savings in the automotive business over the next two years.

“I do want to be clear that we're not planning layoffs,” Barra said. “We are limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles, and we'll use attrition to help manage overall headcount.”

For the $2 billion in cost savings, during the earnings call, Jacobson said the company would focus on reducing "complexity in all of our products and reducing corporate overhead expenses across the board. I do want to be clear, though, we’re not planning layoffs. We are limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles and will use attrition to help manage overall head count.”

Last spring, crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. confirmed it was eliminating 2,000 salaried jobs and 1,000 contract positions in a bid to cut costs and boost competitiveness. The Dearborn automaker did not provide a breakdown at the time of which business units were affected by the cuts. The cuts came after CEO Jim Farley had publicly stated the company had "too many people," and shortly after he implemented a reorganization of the company into three separate business units focused on combustion engine vehicles, EVs and commercial vehicles.

Ford is targeting a companywide adjusted operating profit margin of 10% by 2026.

Ford executives in recent months have referenced pervasive "dysfunction" within the business and the need for further cost reductions, saying that "everything is on the table." They've also disclosed what they believe is a $7 billion to $8 billion cost disadvantage compared to their legacy competitors. Those remarks from top executives came after the Blue Oval missed its earnings guidance for 2022 and posted a net loss for the year.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has publicly discussed the challenges around pulling off what he calls a "double transformation" involving building out a new growth business around EVs and software, while at the same time repairing the legacy business that is underpinning the costly shift to plug-in vehicles.

Ford also recently announced plans to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe as part of a broader effort to revitalize its Europe business amid "rapidly changing market conditions" and an increasingly competitive EV market.

