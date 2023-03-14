GM lead marketing officer retiring

General Motors Co. Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl is retiring at the end of March, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

"We appreciate Deborah’s contributions since joining GM in 2018 and wish her well in her next chapter," GM said in a statement.

The company is going to conduct an external search for a new lead marketing officer.

Wahl, 60, who's been in her current role since October 2022, started at GM in 2018 as head of marketing for Cadillac, the automaker's luxury brand. She was appointed GM's global chief marketing officer in 2019.

Throughout her time at GM, she's focused on "bringing transformation and growth to GM as the possibilities of an all-electric future are brought to life for consumers," according to her company bio.

Wahl previously worked as a marketing executive at McDonald’s, PulteGroup, Chrysler and Lexus. She has been named to the Forbes CMO Hall of Fame and is a 2021 recipient of the CMO Club Hall of Fame Award, as well as the Automotive Hall of Fame Industry Influencer Award.

