GM Mexico truck plant down for a second week due to parts shortage

General Motors Co.'s Mexico light-duty truck plant has been down since last week as the result of an unspecified parts shortage, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

The plant in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico builds the light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. GM's other truck plants in Flint; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Oshawa, Ontario, have continued producing trucks.

GM expects production at the Silao plant to restart March 21.

"GM is actively working with our suppliers to resolve this supply chain challenge in order to meet high customer demand for our vehicles," spokesperson Dan Flores said in a statement.

The Silao shutdown comes after GM said it would be proactively controlling inventory levels this year and announced the Fort Wayne truck plant will be shut down for two weeks starting March 27 as part of this strategy.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall