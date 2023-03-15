Parts woes: Corvette plant down next week

General Motors Co. confirmed Wednesday it's halting production of the Chevrolet Corvette in Bowling Green, Kentucky, next week because of an unspecified parts shortage.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products," spokesperson Dan Flores said in a statement.

The Kentucky plant makes the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06. GM expects to resume normal production on Monday, March 27.

GM's Silao truck plant in Mexico has been down since March 4 for a parts issue. Production there should resume next week.

