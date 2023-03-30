GM, EarthCruiser partner for new Hummer EV overlander concept

General Motors Co. and EarthCruiser Overland Vehicles are teaming for a next-generation overlandupfit solution for electric vehicles that will be integrated onto the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

The collaboration will leverage EarthCruiser’s engineering expertise in the overland and off-road vehicle development space seen in its lineup of the EC Terranova, EarthCruiser EXP and FX overland vehicles.

The GMC Hummer EV overlander concept will be unveiled in late summer 2023.