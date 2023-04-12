Chevrolet debuts first Silverado HD ZR2 performance truck

For the first time ever, General Motors Co. is bringing its ZR2 off-roading badge to the heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado.

The addition for model year 2024 will give Chevrolet three performance pickups: the Colorado ZR2, Silverado 1500 ZR2 and Silverado HD ZR2. A Silverado HD ZR2 Bison will also be available in model year 2024.

Both the HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison have race-proven technologies and enhanced off-road capability. The ZR2 Bison comes with equipment from premium off-road aftermarket manufacturer American Expedition Vehicles.

Production of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison will start later this summer at GM's Flint Assembly. Pricing will be announced closer to the start of production.

“The all-new Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison provide the off-road performance our customers have come to expect from a ZR2, with the towing and payload capabilities our HD customers demand,” said Michael MacPhee, director of Chevrolet Trucks Marketing, in a statement. “They also expand the Silverado HD lineup, offering more choices for customers to find the perfect truck for work and off-road adventure.”

The ZR2 and ZR2 Bison are offered exclusively on the 2500 crew cab configuration with the standard 6.6-liter gasoline engine or available 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel.

The max payload for the Silverado HD ZR2 is 3,397 pounds and its max trailering capacity is an 18,500 pounds, when equipped with the available Duramax turbo-diesel.

The HD ZR2 sits high and has the recognizable ZR2 front grille, wheel opening moldings with integrated mud guards and ZR2 badging on the grille bar.

Other features on the ZR2 include:

Specific front upper and lower control arms and steering knuckles

Larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate

35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires mounted on 18 x 9-inch aluminum wheels

Racing-derived Multimatic spool-valve dampers that are designed to blend off-road capability with on-road comfort

A new off-road mode that adjusts various vehicle calibrations, including anti-lock brakes, traction control and stability control, to optimize performance for off-road driving

The HD ZR2 Bison builds on the HD ZR2’s standard features and adds:

Exclusive gloss black, 18-inch American Expedition Vehicles wheels

Front bumper with integrated recovery points and winch provisions

Unique stamped-steel cut rear bumper

Stamped steel underbody skid plates for the front of the vehicle, steering rack exhaust and transfer case

The Bison model also has unique exterior and interior badging such as the AEV logo on the front-seat head restraints.

Both models have functional features of the Silverado HD, including the DuraBed cargo box, the corner step rear bumper, bed steps, power tailgate, a 120-volt power outlet and available six-position Multi-Flex tailgate.

The HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison also have the 2024 Silverado HD lineup’s redesigned interior. Dark trim accents complement the jet black and graystone surfaces.

The instrument panel has a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and a12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center. Tech features include an available 15-inch head-up display with an off-road inclinometer and HD surround vision.

