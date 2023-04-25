GM, Samsung partner to build $3 billion U.S. battery plant

General Motors Co. and South Korean battery supplier Samsung SDI plan to build a more than $3 billion new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States that will be operational in 2026, the companies announced early Tuesday before GM released its first-quarter earnings report.

The companies did not announce a location for the plant, which will have more than 30 gigawatt hours bringing GM’s total U.S. battery cell capacity to about 160 gigawatt hours when it is at full production. The number of new jobs for the plant ― in construction and operations ― should be in the thousands.

“GM’s supply chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.”

GM and Samsung said they will "plan to jointly operate the facility" where they intend to make nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells. GM's new Ultium electric vehicle platform was designed to use multiple cell form factors and chemistries.

The companies have formed a joint venture for the new plant but haven't determined a name for the new business.

“It is a great pleasure to take the very first step to create a long-term industry-leading partnership with GM in the U.S. EV market,” Samsung SDI President and CEO Yoon-ho Choi said in a statement. “We will do our best to provide the products featuring the highest levels of safety and quality produced with our unrivalled technologies to help GM strengthen its leadership in the EV market.”

The Samsung/GM plant would be the automaker's fourth U.S. battery operation. GM previously planned to have a fourth location with South Korean battery partner LG Energy Solution but in January the companies halted their plans for that plant.

GM and LG through their joint venture Ultium Cells LLC have a $2.3 billion plant in operation in Warren, Ohio. A second $2.3 billion Ultium Cells plant will open later this year in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and a third $2.6 billion facility is under construction in Delta Township near Lansing with a 2024 completion date. The three plants will create 11,000 jobs for construction and operations.

Samsung is also partners with GM crosstown rival Stellantis NV. The companies announced last May they would invest at least $2.5 billion for an electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, creating 1,400 jobs.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall