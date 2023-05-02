GM head of North America to retire, head of Cadillac to lead region

General Motors Co. announced four executive leadership changes Tuesday with the retirement of Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, North America, who will be replaced by Cadillac leader Rory Harvey.

Carlisle, 61, is retiring after 41 years with the Detroit automaker. He's led GM North American operations since September 2020. Before leading North America, Carlisle was senior vice president and president at Cadillac and prior to that was president and managing director of GM Canada. Carlisle has had several other senior leadership positions in his four-decade career.

“I’d like to thank Steve for his tremendous leadership, collaboration across the company and dedicated years of service to GM,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. “Along with Rory, Steve has played a significant role in the transformation of the Cadillac brand over the last several years and under his leadership our North American business is strong and well-positioned for future growth.”

Harvey, 55, who's been vice president of global Cadillac since September 2020, will replace Carlisle June 1.

Harvey has been with GM for more than 30 years. He joined Cadillac in March 2018 as vice president of Cadillac North America sales, service and marketing. Prior to that, he was chairman and managing director of Vauxhall Motors in the United Kingdom. He's had a variety of positions in Europe and the Middle East throughout his GM career.

Harvey will be replaced at Cadillac by John Roth, currently global vice president, customer care and aftersales. Roth will be vice president of global Cadillac starting June 1.

Roth, 54, has also been with GM for more than 30 years. He's led GM’s customer care and aftersales team since 2020 and before that was president and managing director of GM’s Africa and Middle East operations from 2018-20. He's also been vice president of sales, service and marketing for GM Canada and had leadership positions in sales and service for the Cadillac brand.

Josh Tavel, currently executive chief engineer, battery electric trucks and SUVs, will take over for Roth as global vice president, customer care and aftersales, effective June 1.

Tavel, 44, has been with GM for nearly 21 years. He's been executive chief engineer of battery electric trucks and SUVs since 2019. He's also had chief engineer roles on a variety of GM products, including midsize trucks, medium-duty trucks and vans, and on autonomous and electric vehicles, including the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Spark EV, Volt and Cadillac ELR.

“Rory, John and Josh have the experience and strong leadership skills to continue to build on our momentum and maintain our strong commitment to our brands, our dealers and our customers,” Reuss said.

