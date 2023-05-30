GM Defense, Black Sage Technologies to work together on military vehicles

GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies, a division of High Point Aerotechnologies, said Tuesday they have an agreement to explore developing a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) solution together for GM Defense military vehicles.

The vehicles will be for global defense and government customers attending this year's Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries event, the country's largest global defense and security show.

The companies will collaborate on the research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution.

While at CANSEC 2023, GM Defense will showcase a four-seat infantry squad multi-mission and logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage’s Sawtooth C-UAS, which features "open architecture software and hardware platforms that deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functionality," according to a press release.

“We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmaneuver increasingly complex threats from around the globe,” GM Defense President Steve duMont said in a statement. “Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments. This collaboration enables GM Defense and Black Sage to leverage the synergies of our respective companies, extend battlefield capabilities and showcase solutions that can drive mission readiness.”

