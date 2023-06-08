GM makes another investment announcement: $500 million at Texas plant for next-gen SUVs

General Motors Co. is back again with another investment and this time it's for next-generation full-size SUV production at Arlington Assembly in Texas.

The automaker on Thursday said it plans to invest more than $500 million in the plant to prepare for production of future internal-combustion-engine SUVs. The investment is "subject to successful discussions with local government officials," the company said. Arlington workers make the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban; GMC Yukon and Yukon XL; and CadillacEscalade and Escalade-V.

Product details and timing for GM’s future full-size SUVs have not been released.

GM earlier this week announced investments for two Flint facilities — Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center — totaling more than $1 billion and a $280 million Canadian investment at its Oshawa Assembly Plant in Ontario. Both investments are for GM's next generation of full-size pickups. Oshawa workers make both heavy and light-duty trucks while Flint workers are focused on heavy-duty pickups.

GM said its Arlington announcement brings its U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investmentcommitments to more than $31 billion since 2013.

“Preparing the plant to produce future ICE full-size SUVs reflects our commitment to ourvalued customers and the efforts of the dedicated Arlington Assembly employees, who have beenbreaking production records this year," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, in a statement.

The $500 million investment will cover new tooling and equipment in Arlington's stamping, body shop and general assembly areas, the company said.

"When business is booming as it has been for the past decade — due to the hard work of UAW members —the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said Mike Booth, UAW vice president, GMdepartment, in a statement. “It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA."

GM's light-duty truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is slated to have a "good news announcement" on Monday with Johnson and Booth both in attendance, according to a message to employees sent Wednesday by Fort Wayne Assistant Plant Director Cherry Weiland that was obtained by The Detroit News.

