GM to invest $632 million at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, truck plant

General Motors Co. plans to invest $632 million at its Fort Wayne Assembly Plant for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine light-duty trucks, the company said Monday.

The Fort Wayne announcement comes after GM made investments at its heavy-duty truck plant in Flint, the full-size SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, and another truck plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

GM has invested more than $31.6 billion since 2013 in U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facilities.

"Today we are announcing a significant investment to continue our industry-leading full-size truck business by preparing Fort Wayne Assembly to build the next-generation ICE full-size light-duty pickups,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, global manufacturing and sustainability, in a statement. “This investment reflects our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the hard work of the dedicated Fort Wayne team.”

Fort Wayne builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The investment there will support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.

GM hasn't provided product details and timing for its next-gen full-size trucks and SUVs.

GM said Thursday it plans to invest more than $500 million at its Arlington plant where the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban; GMC Yukon and Yukon XL; and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade-V are manufactured.

Earlier last week, GM announced investments for two Flint facilities — Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center — totaling more than $1 billion and a $280 million Canadian investment at its Oshawa Assembly Plant in Ontario. Both investments are for GM's next generation of full-size pickups. Oshawa workers make both heavy and light-duty trucks while Flint workers are focused on heavy-duty pickups.

