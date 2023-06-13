Buick Envision refreshed for 2024, to get Super Cruise hands-free tech

Buick, General Motors Co.'s oldest brand, on Tuesday released a look at the upcoming 2024 Envision SUV that comes with a refreshed design and introduces the automaker's self-driving Super Cruise technology to the premium brand.

The 2024 Envision will come with Buick’s new sculptural design language inspired by its Wildcat EV concept. The refresh includes Buick’s new grille and front fascia with the brand’s new body-mounted emblem on a new hood.

Additional vehicle details and more information on the new 2024 Envision will be released later in the year.

The Envision is the third of five new vehicles Buick is debuting through 2024. In April, Buick revealed the new Envista small SUV. The vehicle, which will hit dealerships this summer, has the cargo space of an SUV with a sedan-like feel and starts at $23,495.

In February, Buick revealed the refreshed Encore GX, the first Buick in North America to sport the brand’s new tri-shield logo and front-end styling first seen on the Wildcat.

The current Envision has seen record retail sales over the first half of 2023 and is on track to have its best sales year ever, the brand said. The model was introduced in 2015 and redesigned in 2021.

The current model is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a nine-speed transmission and is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

