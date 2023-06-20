All-electric Escalade IQ to bow in August, GM says

General Motors Co. will reveal the all-electric Escalade IQ on Aug. 9 in New York City, the automaker said Tuesday, confirming that the full-size, luxury SUV will be built at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

GM released details about the Escalade IQ last month and promised it would have "the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years."

The Escalade IQ will be built alongside the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV, which are both made at the Detroit plant. Cadillac did not provide details on when the Escalade IQ would launch.

Specific reveal details were not released on Tuesday.

