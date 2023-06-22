GM appoints Google executive to head up communications

A Google executive will join General Motors Co. to head up communications, the Detroit automaker said Thursday.

The company has named Lin-Hua Wu, 52, as senior vice president and chief communications officer. Wu most recently served as vice president of global communications and public affairs at tech giant Google, a role she held since 2021.

Wu, who will report to GM CEO Mary Barra, will take on the new role effective Aug. 21. She replaces Craig Buchholz, who left GM May 1 after about three years with the company.

Wu earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from Stanford University and a law degree from Stanford Law School, according to a news release. She started her career as an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati, a Palo Alto-based law firm.

Wu went on to serve as managing director at Kekst and Company, a communications consulting firm, from 2004 to 2012. She served as a partner with the Brunswick Group from 2013 to 2015. She served as head of corporate communications at financial services and mobile payments company Square (now Block), then went on to work for Dropbox, where her roles included chief communications officer.

“Lin-Hua’s broad experience and background will help drive more effective internal and external communications around our EV transformation and accelerated growth strategy,” Barra said in a statement. “Her extensive technology and Silicon Valley experience is the perfect fit for communicating our story as a technology-driven company that enables a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com