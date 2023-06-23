GM hires new top Democratic lobbyist

Washington — General Motors Co. hired Eric Feldman as the Detroit automaker's senior lobbyist working with Democrats, the company said Friday.

Feldman, a Michigan native, will join the company as executive director for federal affairs beginning Monday. He most recently led Airbnb's federal and international affairs team and, before that, worked as chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township.

"Eric played a key role in Senator Peters' leadership on emerging auto industry technology areas, including autonomous vehicles and cybersecurity," GM spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan said in a statement Friday.

Feldman will work alongside Hollyn Schuemann, the company's senior Republican lobbyist, in leading a lobbying team working with members in the U.S. Congress and other federal officials.

Feldman was chief of staff to Peters for more than 12 years across the House and Senate, according to his LinkedIn profile, and also previously worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the fundraising and elections strategy arm of House Democrats.

