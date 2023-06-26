GM leader who expanded fleet business to retire after 39 years

Ed Peper, a long-time General Motors Co. leader who's the U.S. vice president of the automaker's new business GM Envolve, is retiring effective Sept. 1 after 39 years with the company.

Peper, 61, has led GM Envolve, a new business unit encompassing products, technologies and services that can help its fleet customers, since its launch in May 2023. Before that, Peper led the GM Fleet business since 2012. In his time, GM saw the business grow in volume, market share and profitability with GM Fleet sales today making up about a quarter of GM’s annual U.S. sales.

Peper came to GM in 1984 as a Cadillac district sales manager and continued in several sales and marketing management positions. From 2005 to 2009, he was Chevrolet's vice president and general manager, and from 2009 to 2011 he served as general sales manager for Cadillac.

Sandor Piszar will take over for Peper as vice president of GM Envolve. Piszar, 51, was most recently vice president, sales, service and marketing for GM Canada. In 2014, Piszar was previously director of marketing on Chevrolet Trucks, director of GMC Marketing and director of performance and accessories in GM’s Performance Vehicle and Motorsports Group.

Piszar will report to Steve Hill, vice president of GM’s commercial growth strategies and operations.

Piszar’s new position is effective Aug. 1.

