GM-LG battery plant cell production disrupted after degassing process halted

Production of battery cells at an Ultium Cells LLC plant in northeast Ohio has been disrupted after the company had to "temporarily" stop a process that's central to cell production, the company confirmed Monday.

"Ultium Cells is conducting stack testing pursuant to Ohio Environmental Protection Agency requirements and has contracted a third-party emissions testing company to confirm the design and performance of the activated carbon tower system that exhausts to the external environment from the degas process," Ultium spokesperson Dallis Tripoulas said in a statement. "Until the system is validated through further testing and troubleshooting the degas process has been temporarily stopped voluntarily by the company. Ultium Cells is in compliance with applicable workplace safety requirements and is working quickly to resolve this disruption."

The company, a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solutions that supplies battery cells for GM's current and coming electric vehicles, "continues to operate the remainder of the plant with no current interruption to our customer," Tripoulas added.

Ohio EPA spokesperson Anthony Chenault said in a statement to The Detroit News late Monday that "the company voluntarily took its production off-line over the weekend while it was assessing emissions equipment. Ohio EPA is in communications with the company and looking further into the situation. We have not yet received air readings/data from the company."

The disruption at the Ohio Ultium Cells plant — the only Ultium plant out of three planned facilities in operation — is happening while GM is launching the Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck at its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center and soon will be launching electric versions of the Equinox and Blazer.

"Anything that potentially interrupts cell production right now is critical for General Motors, because they've a hard time ramping up production of all of their Ultium EVs," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal e-mobility analyst for market research firm Guidehouse Inc.

While the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is not involved in the current issue at the Ohio Ultium plant, it does have four open investigations there that include air quality inside the plant. The agency does not release any preliminary information on open investigations and by law has six months to complete such probes, spokesperson Scott Allen told The Detroit News on Monday.

Allen said the agency "is working with the company to ensure that they are addressing air quality issues related to potential employee exposures. We currently have an active inspection ongoing related to this."

