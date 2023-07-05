GM posts 19% year-over-year sales increase in second quarter

General Motors Co.'s sales in the second quarter increased 19% year over year, the Detroit automaker said Wednesday.

With more inventory available on dealer lots this year after supply chain issues have calmed, in the April-to-June quarter GM sold 691,978 vehicles — including 15,652 electric vehicles — up from 2022's second-quarter sales of 582,401.

GM's retail sales were up 15% year-over-year and fleet sales, including of its new BrightDrop electric delivery vans, were up 34%. Year over year, Chevrolet sales increased 17%, Cadillac's 15%, Buick's 48% and GMC's 18%.

From the first quarter, GM's inventory was up less than 4% and its average transaction price increased $1,482, the automaker said.

In the first half of the year, GM has sold 1,295,186 vehicles for an 18% increase over the first half of 2022. GM, which is pushing for an all-electric future with multiple EV launches coming, has sold 36,322 total EVs this year.

GM's sales report beat expectations. Cox Automotive analysts forecasted GM would have a 17% increase in sales for the quarter and the first half of the year.

On Monday, crosstown rival Stellantis NV, maker of Jeeps and Ram trucks, saw sales increase 6% in the second quarter year-over-year — marking the first quarter the automaker increased sales in the country in two years.

Stellantis sold 434,648 vehicles in the quarter compared to 408,521 a year ago. Its U.S. brands except for Jeep all saw increased sales.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. reported a nearly 45% increase in sales overall in the United States in the second quarter, and Hyundai Motor Co. was up 14%. Globally, Tesla Inc. increased its sales 83% year-over-year for the quarter.

Ford Motor Co. is expected to reported sales on Thursday.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall