GM delivered over 526,000 vehicles in China in Q2, up 9% from last year

General Motors Co. and its joint ventures in China saw a 9% increase in sales during the second quarter, the automaker said Thursday.

During the April-to-June quarter, GM sold 526,200 vehicles, up from 484,200 reported in the second quarter of 2022 — when the industry was still struggling with supply issues affecting production and limiting inventory.

All of GM's brands saw increases during the quarter. Buick posted a 6% increase, Chevrolet saw a 20% gain, Cadillac was up 51% and the Wuling and Baojun brands reported a 3% gain.

The gains came after a bleak first quarter for GM and its partners in the world's largest auto market with the automaker reporting a 25% decline in sales after tax cuts on auto sales and electric vehicle subsidies ended.

GM is having a breakout year for its electric vehicles in China with more than one third of some 20 new and refreshed models slated to be all-electric. The Cadillac Lyriq EV is increasing in popularity as the first EV available in China that's powered by GM's new Ultium EV platform, the automaker said.

At Buick, the new, all-electric Electra E5 has "secured a strong foothold in the mainstream electric SUV segment," the company said. GM sold about 4,600 Electra E5 vehicles since its launch in the second quarter.

On Wednesday, GM said its sales in the United States increased 19% year over year. With more inventory available on dealer lots this year after supply chain issues have calmed, in the April-to-June quarter GM sold 691,978 vehicles — including 15,652 electric vehicles — up from 2022's second-quarter sales of 582,401.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall