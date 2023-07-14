Steppin' out: 2024 Cadillac XT4 gets fancier duds, mammoth screen

It’s nice to have big sister hand-me-downs.

For 2024 Cadillac’s entry-level SUV, the XT4, adopts wardrobe upgrades made popular by more expensive siblings, Cadillac Escalade and Lyriq. The Caddy’s wee interior now features a huge, 33-inch wide screen that spans the dash — housing digital instrument and infotainment displays.

The premium look helps the Caddy keep up with blingtastic midsize competitors like the Mercedes GLB, Audi Q3 and BMW X1, which have also expanded their screen real estate. Outside, the Caddy updates its signature vertical light show with thinner, state-of-the-art LEDs. Cadillac’s fascia maintains its vertical “tear drop” running lights, but the headlights have been moved to the middle of the fascia in keeping with current fashion. LED “eyebrows” are at hood level.

The small Caddy’s siblings have a lot to thank XT4 for as well. After decades of entry-level sedans, the XT4 opened the door to a new generation of Cadillac SUVs that now include the XT5 and XT6, as well as the iconic Escalade

“The XT4 continues to be a top-selling vehicle in its class, year over year,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “Now with enhancements including our 33-inch-diagonal display and new safety features, it will further demand a second look.”

The XT4 was the fourth best-selling vehicle in segment last year with 21,773 unit sales — trailing only the Lexus NX, Mercedes GLB and Audi Q3.

GM’s Buick brand was first to the subcompact SUV segment with the Encore in 2013, and the XT4 didn’t follow until 2018, catching up with German competitors. The Encore has been replaced by the Envision, and the Cadillac will likely start some $15,000 north of the Buick.

For that premium, Cadillac’s luxury brand brings all-wheel-drive married to a much more powerful drivetrain: A 235-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder compared to the Buick’s 137-horse, 1.2-liter turbo-3. Cadillac is determined to go cold turkey off internal combustion vehicles this decade, so the XT4 is not offered in a hybrid, gas-electric model like the Lexus NX. It does not yet offer an all-electric option like the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The XT4 model walk feature a Y-lineup with a base, Luxury model that then splits into two choices: Sport and Premium Luxury, depending on your vibe. Sport offer a more aggressive, black-and-carbon-fiber-trimmed SUV while Premium Luxury is more buttoned-up with exclusive grille, wheels, fascia, roof rails, side body accents and wood accents inside.

“The 2024 XT4’s exterior styling — with signature vertical lighting cues and enhancement s— advances Cadillac’s design standard,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director of Global Cadillac.

All three models come with the same drivetrain. Acceleration is brisk in the XT4 with 258 pound-feet of torque. The XT4 also boasts 3,500-pound towing capacity. Without a trailer out back, the XT4 is nimble for an SUV with dual-rear clutches that can throw 100% of rear torque to either side to prevent one wheel from spinning helplessly — in a Michigan snowstorm, for example — and get you moving again.

Inside, the XT4 translates its long, 109-inch wheelbase into one of the roomiest back seats in class. Rear occupants can also enjoy an optional moonroof. Other premium options include a 13-speaker, AKG Studio Audio System.

In addition to its big screen — now powered by Google Built-in, just like your phone’s navigation — XT4 offers the lates, standard safety and driver assistance tech, including blind-spot assist, rear cross-traffic braking, 5G WiFi hotspot capability, and lane-keep assist. Though GM has been aggressive in offering its hands-free, semi-autonomous Super Cruise suite on multiple models, there is no word yet on whether the XT4 will option that feature.

A new lineup of 18-and 20-inch wheels is on tap and three new exterior colors: Emerald Lake Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic and Deep Sea Metallic.

Assembled in Kansas at GM’s Fairfax Assembly facility, the 2024 XT4 goes on sale this summer.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.