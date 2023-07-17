Chevrolet's new Traverse features new safety features, off-road model

Chevrolet's redesigned 2024 Traverse will offer more SUV-like proportions and new safety features on top of greater horsepower and torque from an all-new engine.

Chevrolet also is offering the midsize, three-row SUV in an off-road-capable Z71 model.

“Our new Traverse is designed and engineered to act and look more like an SUV,” saidScott Bell, Chevrolet vice president. “Led by the all-new Z71, the 2024 Traverse builds on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly enable us to be in more customer driveways.”

The redesigned Traverse, the model's third generation since it debuted in 2009, will compete in a segment that's popular among families, with three-row rivals including the Ford Explorer, Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Kia Telluride.

The Traverse will be offered in four trims: LS, LT, Z71 and RS, all powered by a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a GM-estimated 315 horsepower and 317 pound feet of torque — 19% more torque than the current model The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on the Traverse — including an off-road-capable twin-clutch system unique for the Z71. The new Traverse has max trailering of up to 5,000 pounds.

The 2024 Traverse will be available early 2024. It will be produced at GM’s Lansing Delta Township facility in Michigan, where the automaker expects to add a third shift said Rory Harvey, GM's president of North America. Pricing details will be announced closer to production start, Chevrolet said.

Traverse Z71 features

The Traverse Z71 has a list of off-road-capable features that come standard:• A more than one-inch increased ground clearance and increased trackwidth for added stability, handling and capability• All-terrain tires coupled with 18-inch wheels• Front fascia designed for improved approach angle, with an aluminum skid plate and Z71 red tow hooks• Twin-clutch AWD system • Dampers with hydraulic rebound control • Terrain Mode within the driver-selectable drive modes• Hill descent control• Standard trailering package

Safety, technology features

The 2024 Traverse comes standard with a suite of safety features and driver assistance technologies, including:• Automatic emergency braking• Forward collision alert• Following distance indicator• Lane-keep assist with lane departure warning• IntelliBeam high beam assist• Front pedestrian and bicyclist braking

All trims also come with an updated "Buckle to Drive" feature that requires the front-seat passenger and driver to be belted before driving.

GM's self-driving Super Cruise technology is available on the Traverse, including trailering and automatic lane change capabilities.

Design features

The Traverse is framed by an all-new silhouette. Its redesign mixes crossover and truck design elements to give the vehicle a rugged look.

Design features include: • All-new front and rear lighting, including standard LEDs• On the RS, walk-up lighting animation that greets owners as they approach• Standard dual-exhaust system in bright chrome• New for the Traverse: available AutoSense Liftgate• New for the Traverse: panoramic dual-glass sunroof with power sunshade for the LT, Z71 and standard on RS• Two all-new exterior colors: Lakeshore Blue and Harvest Bronze

The new Traverse’s interior is about the driver experience with a more spacious feel, according to Chevy. The instrument panel is lower than the previous model to enhances outward visibility. The Traverse comes with a standard 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment screen.

Additional interior design features include:• A larger, 11-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center• A column-mounted electronic transmission shifter• A pass-through console design for more storage capability • Available heated front and second-row outboard seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors• Leather-appointed first and second row seating surfaces standard on RS

The Traverse comes with a number of flexible second- and third-row configurations:• Eight-passenger seating standard on LS, with second- and third-row bench seats• Seven-passenger seating standard on LT, Z71, and RS, with the eight-passenger configuration available on LT• Seven-passenger configurations include second-row captain’s chairs with SmartSlide to ease access to the third row, even when a child seat is installed• One-touch folding second row and power-folding third-row standard on RS

