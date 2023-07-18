GM hires new marketing head from CVS Health

General Motors Co. on Tuesday named Norm de Greve as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

De Greve joins GM from CVS Health, where was chief marketing officer since 2015. He's taking the job after the March retirement of Deborah Wahl, GM's last head of marketing.

De Greve will assume the position on July 31, reporting to GM President Mark Reuss.

“Norm is an experienced marketing leader with a proven track record of building brands and supporting business growth in a digital world,” Reuss said. “His broad background, including time spent at Digitas working with GM, is the perfect fit as we continue our technology-driven transformation.”

While at CVS Health, de Greve, 54, helped the company move to sixth place on the Fortune 500, GM noted.

De Greve's resume also includes working at digital marketing firm Digitas in a variety of positions from 2001-2014, including serving as president of the Boston and Detroit offices. While at Digitas, he spent years advancing GM's digital marketing.

De Greve graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ithaca College and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

