GM starts shipping Blazers EVs, from Mexico plant, drops entry-level 1LT trim

General Motors Co. has started shipping electric Chevrolet Blazer SUVs from the Mexico factory where they're built, the automaker said Monday, but a planned entry-level trim has been dropped from the lineup.

GM's leading brand confirmed it's nixing a previously mentioned 1LT trim that would have started around $44,995. Instead, the 2LT will be the lowest-level trim. Chevrolet released these prices Monday for selected trims of the Blazer EV:

Blazer EV 2LT all-wheel drive starting at $56,715

Blazer EV RS AWD starting at $60,215

Blazer EV RS rear-wheel drive starting at $61,790

Chevrolet announced prices for other trims last year when it revealed the Blazer EV but did not confirm Monday whether those prices will stay the same when the vehicles go on sale. The prices revealed last year were:

Blazer EV 2LT front-wheel drive starting around $47,595

Blazer EV RS FWD starting around $51,995

Blazer EV SS starting around $65,995

The Blazer EV launched this summer at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico starting with the RS AWD. Production of the RS RWD and 2LT AWD will begin this fall.

Chevrolet pushed back production of the SS trim from this year to spring 2024. The police fleet model will still be available early next year as previously announced. The FWD versions of the RS and 2LT will launch in 2024. Pricing for the remaining Blazer EV trims will be announced closer to their launch date in 2024, Chevrolet said.

The 2LT and RS AWD Blazers recently received an EPA-certified 279 miles on a full charge.

Chevrolet previously said the Blazer EV 2LT FWD would get a GM-estimated range of 293 miles on a charge and RS RWD version would reach 320 miles. Chevrolet will announce final EPA estimates closer to the launch dates for those trims.

Dealers will start receiving the 2024 Blazer EV RS AWD in August. Customers who purchase the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV may be eligible for the Clean Vehicle Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500.

GM is also launching an electrified version of the Chevrolet Equinox, which is supposed to have a starting price of $30,000. Production of that all-electric SUV is supposed to start this fall.

GM CEO Mary Barra last week said the automaker plans to keep the electric Chevrolet Bolt, its lowest-priced EV. Prices and launch timing were not revealed for the next-generation Bolt. GM previously had said it would end production of the Bolt later this year.

