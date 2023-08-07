BrightDrop adds Mexico to its list of markets

BrightDrop, the General Motors Co. startup focused on offering electric delivery options, said Monday it plans to sell its battery-powered vans in Mexico.

The first two products heading to Mexico are BrightDrop’s flagship electric vans: the BrightDrop Zevo 400 and BrightDrop Zevo 600. GM is also selling BrightDrop products in the United States and Canada. The electric vans are built at GM's CAMI Assembly in Ontario. The first 500 Zevo 600 electric delivery vans shipped out of CAMI in April this year.

GM said production of the Zevo 600 is ramping up and Zevo 400 production is on track to begin in the next few months.

BrightDrop launched in the United States in 2021 and expanded to Canada in late 2022.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall