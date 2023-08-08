GM to offer bidirectional charging tech on list of coming EVs

General Motors Co. said Tuesday it's expanding to more models its technology that allows electric vehicle owners to use them to power their homes.

The automaker said its vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology will be available across all of its retail Ultium-based electric vehicles by model year 2026.

The first vehicles to have the technology will include the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, followed by the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac Lyriq and the upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ.

Before this announcement, GM had only confirmed the 2024 Silverado EV RST, which is planned to launch later this year, would have bidirectional charging.

The V2H bidirectional charging allows users to transfer energy from their vehicles to a properly equipped home. This tech would allow consumers to store and transfer energy, offsetting electricity needs during peak demand days, GM said.

Customers can access the technology on compatible GM EVs through GM Energy’s available Ultium Home offerings, and the GM Energy Cloud, a software platform that allows users to manage the transfer of energy between GM Energy assets and the home.

“GM Energy's growing ecosystem of energy management solutions will help accelerate GM’s vision of an all-electric future, by further expanding access to even more benefits that EV’s can offer," said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy, in a statement. “By integrating V2H across our entire Ultium-based portfolio, we are making this groundbreaking technology available to more consumers, with benefits that extend well beyond the vehicle itself, and at broader at scale than ever before.”

More information on additional availability of V2H technology and timing of V2H rollout to individual vehicle models will be provided in the future.

