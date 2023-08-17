GM eliminates some engineering jobs, offers alternative positions

General Motors Co. is moving forward with a new strategy that aims to reduce complexities and cost in its operations by eliminating and realigning about 200 engineering jobs.

Engineers working in unspecified departments have received notifications from the company that their positions have been eliminated, but the company is offering them other opportunities. The move is part of GM's new "winning with simplicity" strategy that CEO Mary Barra announced during GM's second-quarter earnings.

GM's product teams are using the strategy to "reduce design and engineering expense, supplier cost, order complexity, buildable combinations and manufacturing complexity," Barra told investors. She added the automaker is targeting a 50% reduction in trim levels for both EVs and internal combustion engine products.

"It's just going to take cost out of every part of the business and make everything more efficient," Barra said on the second-quarter earnings call with investors.

"GM is taking steps to rebalance our engineering resources to better align with our growth strategy," GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said in a statement. "This will require a small number of engineers to move to other parts of the organization over the next several months. We will work with those who are affected and provide them with an opportunity to apply for open positions."

GM previously aimed to cut costs by $2 billion, but is now seeking $3 billion in cost reductions through 2024. It's looking to achieve that savings by lowering its salaried workforce headcount, removing vehicle complexities, cutting spending in sales and marketing, and lowering administrative and travel costs.

Earlier this year, GM offered a buyout program to most of its salaried employees and approved about 5,000 buyout applications, enabling the automaker to achieve about $1 billion of cost savings. During second-quarter earnings, CFO Paul Jacobson said the further $1 billion in cost savings that GM’s targeting “doesn't contemplate any additional reductions beyond what I would consider to be normal attrition.”

