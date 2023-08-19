VIDEO: Jay Leno cruises to Woodward to get his 'Last Call' Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Berkley — The sweet gasoline smell, engine roars and glistening paint jobs are back on Woodward for another year of cruising — kicked off again in part by Jay Leno.

Comedian and car enthusiast Leno is on Woodward Saturday to punch the gas of his very own 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 “Last Call” special-edition vehicle, along with Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis. The Demons can travel a quarter mile in under nine seconds and require the signing of a waiver to purchase.

This Demon marks the end of the Hemi-powered muscle car as the brand moves into a new, electric era of performance. Dodge is making only 3,300 models of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the seventh and final special edition Dodge muscle car as a part of the Stellantis NV brand’s “Last Call” lineup.

Leno was also part of the Las Vegas reveal of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 back in March. The former "Tonight Show" host is the first customer to receive delivery of the Challenger SRT Demon 170.

Leno and Kuniskis on Saturday announced a new line of co-branded car care products from Dodge's Direct Connection performance products line and Jay Leno’s Garage.

Leno attended the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, spending time with Ford Motor Co. to unveil an all-electric F-150 Lightning with a custom paint job designed as a tribute to a 1970s Ford pickup once owned by Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton.

