Supply woes: Production at GM's Fort Wayne, Indiana truck plant down week of Aug. 28

Truck production at General Motors Co.'s Fort Wayne Assembly plant will be down next week because of an unspecified supply shortage, the automaker confirmed Tuesday.

"Fort Wayne Assembly production is canceled for the week of Aug. 28 due to a temporary part shortage," GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly said in a statement. "We anticipate resuming production beginning Tuesday, September 5, following the Labor Day holiday."

Workers at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant make the light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, which are also manufactured at GM's Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario and at GM's Silao plant in Mexico. No other North American production is affected by the supply issue affecting Fort Wayne.

