Supply constraint shuts down GM truck plant again

Supply constraints continue to affect some of General Motors Co.'s production with the automaker planning another down week at its Indiana, light-duty truck plant.

Fort Wayne Assembly is down this week and will now be down an additional week through Sept. 8 for an unspecified supply constraint, according to a letter the plant's executive director sent Wednesday to employees that was obtained by The Detroit News. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are both manufactured in Fort Wayne.

"GM is actively working with our supplier to resolve the issues that have arisen so we can begin producing the vehicles that are in such high demand with our dealers and customers," Fort Wayne Plant Executive Dennys Pimenta wrote to employees.

GM's other light-duty truck plants, Silao Assembly in Mexico and Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, have also experienced production down time as a result of supply shortages.

GM's Silao plant was down for three weeks because of the same unspecified issue at Fort Wayne. Now, GM is monitoring Silao's supply situation and its effects on production day to day, the company said.

The Oshawa plant last week was experiencing a shortage of axles, affecting some of its production, according to a memo sent to plant employees on Aug. 22 that was obtained by The Detroit News. Oshawa has not been affected this week by supply shortages. The supply constraints in Fort Wayne and Silao are different from Oshawa, GM previously said.

