Audi e-tron GT concept
Robert Downey Jr. (L) and Head of Design of Audi AG, Marc Lichte attend the global reveal of the Audi e-tron GT concept in Los Angeles on Monday, November 26th, 2018.
Head of Design of Audi AG, Marc Lichte attends the global reveal of the Audi e-tron GT concept in Los Angeles on Monday, November 26th, 2018.
Robert Downey Jr. attends the global reveal of the Audi e-tron GT concept in Los Angeles on Monday, November 26th, 2018.
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe will have a range of over 400 kilometers (248.5 mi). The 90kWh lithium-ion battery takes up the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axle with its flat design.
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe will have a range of over 400 kilometers (248.5 mi). The 90kWh lithium-ion battery takes up the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axle with its flat design.
The roof section is made from carbon along with numerous aluminum components and supporting elements made from high-strength steel.
The battery in the Audi e-tron GT concept can be charged using a cable which is connected behind the flap in the left front wing, or by means of contactless induction with Audi Wireless Charging.
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe.
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe
The electric powered Audi e-tron GT concept four-door coupe
    Los Angeles – Actor Robert Downey Jr. introduced the battery-powered Audi e-tron GT concept car at the Los Angeles Auto Show here this week, confiding to assembled media, “I’ve been having an affair for over a decade with ... the brand.”

    But exclusive introductions by Tony Stark aren’t the only thing that sets Audi apart at this year’s show.

    The company’s e-tron models will be the first EVs to take advantage of Electrify America’s national DC supercharging network, putting Audi on par with Tesla for quick charging.

    Funded by Audi parent Volkswagen as part of a $2 billion settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency that punished the German automaker for the Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal, Electrify America promises the first supercharging network outside Tesla’s proprietary DC infrastructure. And it will be open to all electric vehicles, not just Audis and Volkswagens.

    In addition to its electric vehicles’ innovative design and high performance, industry experts credit Tesla’s foresight in building its own charging network — in a country starved of charging options — with giving the brand staying power.

    Where most interstate EV travelers require an overnight stay on a 240-volt AC charger (twice the capability of a typical, 110-volt wall plug) to refuel (30 miles of range gained per hour of charging), Tesla customers can stop for lunch while supercharging — and then drive another 200 miles to their destinations.

    In Los Angeles on Tuesday, Electrify America CEO Giovanni Palazzo gave details of the company’s progress, promising that 500 charging locations – 160 of them in California – will be built by June of next year. EA’s goal is 2,000 stations nationwide by the end of 2019.

    Palazzo did not say how many stalls would be at each station nor whether all will get 150 kW fast-chargers. Some of Tesla’s superchargers, for example, offer less than 100 kW.

    “Our goal is to move America from traditional cars to pure EVs,” he said, lamenting that 80 percent of EV charging currently takes place in the home. “Most EVs are a secondary vehicle. We would like to make it the first car.”

    The 2020 Porsche 911 is unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    The 2020 Porsche 911 is unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume introduces the 2020 Porsche 911 models during a news conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday.
    Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume introduces the 2020 Porsche 911 models during a news conference at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday.
    Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume introduces the 2020 Porsche 911 models.
    Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume introduces the 2020 Porsche 911 models.
    The Volkswagen Buzz Cargo concept, left, is unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
    The Volkswagen Buzz Cargo concept, left, is unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
    The Volkswagen Buzz Cargo concept is unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    The Volkswagen Buzz Cargo concept is unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Attendees walk past the Infiniti Prototype 10 concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
    Attendees walk past the Infiniti Prototype 10 concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The 2020 Jeep Gladiator
    The all-new Jeep Gladiator is built in Toledo, Ohio, where Jeep vehicles have rolled off the assembly line since 1941.
    The all-new Jeep Gladiator is built in Toledo, Ohio, where Jeep vehicles have rolled off the assembly line since 1941.
    The Jeep Gladiator 2020
    The Jeep Gladiator 2020
    Rivian unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it's official reveal at the LA Auto Show at the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Rivian unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it's official reveal at the LA Auto Show at the Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. The company, which plans to start selling vehicles in two years, is another in a growing line of startups and established automakers looking to break into the fully electric vehicle market.
    This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich. The company, which plans to start selling vehicles in two years, is another in a growing line of startups and established automakers looking to break into the fully electric vehicle market.
    This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich.
    This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich.
    Rihanna poses for a photo during Rivian's unveiling of the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it's official reveal at the LA Auto Show.
    Rihanna poses for a photo during Rivian's unveiling of the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it's official reveal at the LA Auto Show.
    This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich.
    This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, photo shows Rivian R1T at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Mich.
    Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, left, unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle at Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, left, unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle at Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Rivian unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle at Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Rivian unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle at Griffith Observatory on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    The BMW Vision iNEXT electric car is unveiled ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Vision iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected and offers highly autonomous driving.
    The BMW Vision iNEXT electric car is unveiled ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Vision iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected and offers highly autonomous driving.
    A view of the front grille of the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car at a special unveiling event ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    A view of the front grille of the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car at a special unveiling event ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    The BMW Vision iNEXT electric car drives autonomously as it enters to be unveiled ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    The BMW Vision iNEXT electric car drives autonomously as it enters to be unveiled ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    BMW CEO Harald Kruger speaks at the unveiling of the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous driving electric car, ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    BMW CEO Harald Kruger speaks at the unveiling of the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous driving electric car, ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles.
    Attendees get a closer look at the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car at a special unveil event ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. The series-production model, set to become the company's new technology flagship, will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing from 2021.
    Attendees get a closer look at the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car at a special unveil event ahead of the LA Auto Show, November 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. The series-production model, set to become the company's new technology flagship, will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing from 2021.
    Attendees get a closer look at the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car.
    Attendees get a closer look at the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car.
    A view of the back seat of the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car.
    A view of the back seat of the BMW Vision iNEXT autonomous electric car.
    Ford's Lincoln unveiled the three-row Aviator SUV at the LA Auto Show with more horsepower than a Audi Q7 plugin and a long, Range Rover-like, rear-wheel-drive greenhouse.
    Ford's Lincoln unveiled the three-row Aviator SUV at the LA Auto Show with more horsepower than a Audi Q7 plugin and a long, Range Rover-like, rear-wheel-drive greenhouse.
    Ford's Lincoln unveiled the three-row Aviator SUV at the LA Auto Show with more horsepower than a Audi Q7 plugin and a long, Range Rover-like, rear-wheel-drive greenhouse.
    Ford's Lincoln unveiled the three-row Aviator SUV at the LA Auto Show with more horsepower than a Audi Q7 plugin and a long, Range Rover-like, rear-wheel-drive greenhouse.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S will have their world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
    The 2019 Toyota Prius offers an optional "AWD-e system"
    The 2019 Toyota Prius offers an optional "AWD-e system"
    The 2019 Toyota Prius
    The 2019 Toyota Prius
    The 2019 Toyota Prius offers a "SofTex-trimmed heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel features surface temperature-regulating properties to help make it feel more comfortable in hot or cold weather. The steering wheel also integrates switches for the Entune Audio system, Multi-Information Display, and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls."
    The 2019 Toyota Prius offers a "SofTex-trimmed heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel features surface temperature-regulating properties to help make it feel more comfortable in hot or cold weather. The steering wheel also integrates switches for the Entune Audio system, Multi-Information Display, and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls."
    The 2019 Toyota Prius
    The 2019 Toyota Prius
    The 2019 Toyota Prius offers combined freeway and city MPG in the 50's across all models.
    The 2019 Toyota Prius offers combined freeway and city MPG in the 50's across all models.
    The all-new Mazda 3 hatchback hews closely to the concept that wowed LA Show audiences in 2017.
    The all-new Mazda 3 hatchback hews closely to the concept that wowed LA Show audiences in 2017.
    The new Mazda 3 debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday.
    The new Mazda 3 debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday.
    The all-new Mazda3 sedan and hatchback
    The all-new Mazda3 sedan and hatchback
    "The design concept for the hatchback focused on creating a solid mass with a seductive appeal that conveys a fresh expression of hatchback styling. When viewed from the rear, the cabin and body come together to appear as a single solid mass."
    "The design concept for the hatchback focused on creating a solid mass with a seductive appeal that conveys a fresh expression of hatchback styling. When viewed from the rear, the cabin and body come together to appear as a single solid mass."
    The all-new Mazda3.
    The all-new Mazda3.
    "Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA) is available on the new Mazda3. The system uses newly adopted front side radars to detect other vehicles approaching from blind spots at the front right or left of the vehicle and alert the driver of their presence."
    "Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA) is available on the new Mazda3. The system uses newly adopted front side radars to detect other vehicles approaching from blind spots at the front right or left of the vehicle and alert the driver of their presence."
    "The hood adopts a new energy-absorbing inner structure designed to receive the impact of a pedestrian’s head in the initial moment of contact and then gradually dampen the force to more quickly absorb the impact energy."
    "The hood adopts a new energy-absorbing inner structure designed to receive the impact of a pedestrian's head in the initial moment of contact and then gradually dampen the force to more quickly absorb the impact energy."
    "A new lamp design is one more element key to the Kodo design."
    "A new lamp design is one more element key to the Kodo design."
    "The seats adopt a basic structure designed to maintain the natural S-shaped curve of the spine."
    "The seats adopt a basic structure designed to maintain the natural S-shaped curve of the spine."
    "Burgundy was newly developed as an interior color exclusive to the hatchback."
    "Burgundy was newly developed as an interior color exclusive to the hatchback."
    The all-new Mazda3.
    The all-new Mazda3.
    The new Mazda3 is available with Mazda’s newly developed Driver Monitoring system. The system uses both an infrared camera and infrared LED to observe the driver’s condition while driving.
    The new Mazda3 is available with Mazda's newly developed Driver Monitoring system. The system uses both an infrared camera and infrared LED to observe the driver's condition while driving.
    The all-new Mazda3 uses a new type of engine that combines gasoline and diesel technology.
    The all-new Mazda3 uses a new type of engine that combines gasoline and diesel technology.
    "By concentrating energy input from the road surface in specifically chosen locations and adopting a newly developed damping structure that helps absorb it, vibration that causes noise is reduced without increasing vehicle weight."
    "By concentrating energy input from the road surface in specifically chosen locations and adopting a newly developed damping structure that helps absorb it, vibration that causes noise is reduced without increasing vehicle weight."
      He acknowledged challenges including acquiring sites for stations, government permits (“it’s a mess”), and electricity costs. “The charging costs are too high,” he said. “We want to change that. We want to engage with utilities.”

      The largest spend of the VW-EPA settlement — $800 billion — will be allocated to California, which is the U.S. leader in EV sales. While Electrify America has already entered into agreements with Audi and start-up EV-maker Lucid, Giovanni stressed that Electrify America is “brand neutral” and will welcome all cars to its chargers. He predicted 1.5 million EV on the road by 2025, with sales coming from an expected 70 different models.

      Audi's e-tron rollout begins with an SUV that goes on sale early next year. That will be followed by an e-tron Sportback and then the 2020 production version of the GT unveiled by Downey. The e-tron GT in particular promises formidable performance specs with 590 horsepower and 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds.

      Audi says that the e-tron’s 150-kW DC charging capability – faster than Tesla models’ 120 kW – will allow it to charge its estimated 250-mile range battery to 80 percent in a half-hour. That’s slightly quicker than, say, a Tesla Model S P85 (with 265 miles of range) which claims 80 percent of charge in 40 minutes.

      Following closely on the heels of Audi is Byton, a Chinese-funded startup that plans to bring its 150 kW-capable EVs to market by late 2019. The Byton K-Byte, introduced here along with the M-Byte crossover, promises similar range to the Audi — but with a promised 325-mile range upgrade.

      Electrify America and Tesla face an uphill task in creating their own infrastructures without corresponding public demand for EVs. They are bucking historical trends – gas stations and cellphone tower networks, for example, where infrastructure typically follows product adoption.

      Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch "Car Radio with Henry Payne" from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

       

       

       

       

      Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/mobility/2018/11/28/audi-takes-aim-tesla-electrify-america-charging-network/2123020002/