A Chrysler Pacifica is outfitted with Waymo LLC's self-driving system. The Google spinoff says it will invest up to $13.6 million in a new facility in Metro Detroit to integrate its technology into automaker partners' vehicles. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Google self-driving car spinoff Waymo LLC will retrofit a factory in Metro Detroit so that it can outfit its self-driving system into Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jaguar i-Pace electric cars.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday approved an $8 million grant as an incentive to base the operation in the state, which Waymo says could create up to 400 jobs. Total investment in the plant would be $13.6 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company says it is looking for up to 200,000 square feet of ready-to-go, light manufacturing facility space in Macomb, Oakland or Wayne county. Jeremy Webb, senior business development project manager at the Michigan Economic Development Corp., said the company is in talks with a few locations, though it has not yet signed a lease.

According to the deal with the economic development corporation, the facility must be in operation by the end of 2021 with at least 100 new employees. Waymo could create up to 400 jobs in the region by 2025.

In a blog post, Waymo said it will hire engineers, operations experts and fleet coordinators to assemble and deploy the self-driving vehicles.

The company also will work with Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc. to help integrate Waymo’s self-driving system into its fleet with a team hired exclusively for its work.

MEDC CEO Jeff Mason said the move emphasizes the significance of Michigan in the development of self-driving vehicles.

"It shows Michigan is the place where we are able to integrate this technology into the vehicles," he said on a call with media Tuesday morning. "It shows Michigan is the place in North America where companies are coming to bring this technology to life."

The news comes after Waymo introduced last month a small-scale ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area to a couple hundred riders.

The Silicon Valley company has partnered with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to build tens of thousands of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans as its self-driving platform. Waymo outfits the minivans with "vision" hardware and works out its software by testing the mules in dozens of cities around the U.S., including in Michigan. Before the end of 2018, Waymo expected to begin adding up to 62,000 minivans to its fleet.

The three-row minivans are produced in Windsor and then shipped to a self-driving technology development center in Novi where they currently are outfitted with self-driving hardware and software by Waymo and Chrysler engineers. That facility where Waymo employs approximately 20 employees opened in 2016.

Waymo also has an agreement with Jaguar Land Rover to outfit Jaguar i-Pace electric cars with its self-drive system. Up to 20,000 i-Paces will join Waymo's fleet by 2020.

General Motors Co. is expected to follow up this year with its own autonomous vehicle fleet from its subsidiary, San Francisco-based Cruise Automation. Ford Motor Co. says it will launch a self-driving service in 2021.

Mason said Waymo was looking at states all around the country, but ultimately decided on Michigan because of its business climate and access to skilled workers and engineering talent.

"The company really could have gone anywhere," he said. "This is another great example of a company from the West coast really seeing the advantages Michigan has to integrate both engineering and manufacturing, find high-tech talent and where the company can grow and prosper."

Waymo is the latest Silicon Valley company to come to Michigan. California-based automotive battery manufacturer Samsung SDI America Inc., semiconductor equipment manufacturer KLA-Tencor Corp. and information technology firm Nexient have announced major investments in Southeast Michigan over the past year. San Jose's Cisco Systems also acquired Ann Arbor-based Duo Security, a cloud-based, trusted access provider.

Last year, Google moved 100 employees at its Birmingham office to a new space in Little Caesars Arena, as well.

