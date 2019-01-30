Tesla was expected to bring it close $7.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 after the company posted a rare a quarterly profit of nearly $312 million in the third quarter of last year. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Tesla Inc. lost $976 million last year despite a $139 million profit in the final quarter of the year, as the Silicon Valley automaker continues to search for consistent profitability.

The company reported a $139 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 on revenue of $6.3 billion, delivering a second consecutive quarter of profitability but falling short of market expectations. That number was overshadowed by losing nearly a billion dollars for the year, although Tesla's loses for 2018 were down from a $1.9-billion loss in 2017

Tesla was expected to bring in close $7.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 after the company posted a rare a quarterly profit of nearly $312 million in the third quarter of last year.

The Silicon Valley automaker attributed its back-to-back profitable quarters to sales of its Model 3 sedan, which has a starting sticker price of about $35,000 and was previously plagued by production problems.

The company said it sold 140,000 Model 3s in the fourth quarter of 2018, and it expects to build 7,000 of the vehicles per week by the end of 2019.

CEO Elon Musk said Tesla is in position to deliver profitable results going forward.

"Last year was definitely the most challenging year in Tesla history, but also the most successful," he said. "When considering battery-electric vehicles, Tesla achieved an 80-percent market share of U.S. sales in the last year I think. This point is perhaps not well-appreciated. All other electric vehicles combined were 20 percent of sales in the U.S... so that's not bad."

Musk said he is optimistic about Tesla remaining in the black going forward now that the company has turned a corner with Model 3 production.

"Even if there's a global recession, we're expecting deliveries this year to be about 50 percent higher than last year," he said. "Could be a lot more than that, but even with tough economic times to achieve 50 percent growth is pretty nutty.

"I'm optimistic about being profitable in Q1," Musk continued. "Not by a lot, but I'm optimistic about being profitable in Q1 and for all quarters going forward.

Tesla shares were up 3.8 percent in after-hours trading on the news of the company's second straight profitable quarter, trading at $308.77 per share.

