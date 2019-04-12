LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Talks between General Motors Co. and electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. about the largest U.S. carmaker buying an equity stake have reached an impasse and may be dead, people familiar with the matter said.

GM had negotiated potentially taking a stake in Rivian and forging a partnership that may have helped the Plymouth, Mich.-based startup bring fully electric trucks and SUVs to market faster. GM was expected to become a strategic investor alongside Amazon.com Inc., which in February led a $700 million equity raise by the closely held company.

The Rivian R1T is about the same length as a Chevy Colorado mid-size pickup. With its batteries in the floor, however, it adds storage in the "frunk" as well as space behind the rear seats and under the bed.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup featues big, digital screens and generous use of wood trim. In addition to 400 miles of range the truck offers Level 3 autonomous driving.
With its battery in the floor like a Tesla Model X SUV, the Rivian R1T boasts 12 cubic feet of storage space up front where a pickup's engine would normally be found.
The Rivian R1T pickup and sister R1S SUV wowed the LA auto show last fall. The company is based in Plymouth, Mich. with a manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill.
The specs of the Rivian R1T pickup are impressive, from its 3.0-second zero-60 dash to its 11,000-pound tow capacity.
In addition to the Rivian R1T pickup, the Plymouth-based company plans an R1S SUV on the same skateboard, electric platform. The prototype was shown alongside the pickup at the LA auto show.
    Discussions ended in the past two weeks, with Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe wanting to keep his options open, said one of the people. Rivian has had several other potential suitors take a look, the person said. If GM can’t find a way to resurrect a deal, the automaker will continue developing its own electric pickup, which is in early stages of development.

    “As we have stated, we admire Rivian’s contribution to a future of zero emissions and an all-electric future,” GM spokesman Pat Morrissey said in an emailed statement. “Talks occur on a regular basis in the auto industry between a variety of partners, but as a matter of policy we don’t discuss who, where or when those discussions might occur.”

    A deal would have contributed to both sides achieving key goals. GM would be able to introduce an electric pickup quicker than it could with its own internal engineering, and Rivian would benefit from the larger automaker’s manufacturing prowess and global purchasing muscle.

    GM shares rose 1 percent to $39.70 at 2 p.m. in New York.

    Under Scaringe, Rivian has developed a platform it says can be used as the base battery and electric-drive system for full-size pickups or SUVs. GM was interested because its own next-generation electric vehicle and battery system is designed for small and mid-size cars and crossover SUVs.

    In a February interview, Scaringe, 36, said he wants to sell Rivian’s technology to multiple players. The startup is looking to expand its capital base for the next development phase after delivering its first vehicles next year. It has raised about $1.15 billion so far.

    Scaringe said Rivian wasn’t in dire need of funds because backers led by Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. and Saudi auto distributor Abdul Latif Jameel Ltd. are fully committed to seeing the company succeed.

    The startup’s battery-powered R1T pickup and R1S sport utility vehicle concepts drew rave reviews at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and are expected to deliver as much as 400 miles of driving range.

    Rivian acquired a vehicle-assembly plant for a bargain from an established automaker. It bought a factory in Illinois for just $16 million from Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in early 2017. Similarly, Tesla Inc. builds its electric cars at a facility shuttered by Toyota after GM pulled out of a joint-manufacturing venture there as part of its 2009 bankruptcy.

