A Chrysler Pacifica is outfitted with Waymo LLC's self-driving system. The Google spinoff says it will invest up to $13.6 million in a facility in Detroit to integrate its technology into automaker partners' vehicles.

Google's self-driving affiliate Waymo LLC has chosen a former American Axle plant in Detroit for one of the first factories devoted to installing fully autonomous vehicle hardware and software into cars, the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary said Tuesday.

The Michigan factory puts Waymo right across the Detroit River from the source of minivans used by Waymo — Windsor — as well as near many automotive suppliers. The $13.6 million investment could bring up to 400 jobs to an area of southeast Michigan that has in years past lost automotive jobs and still is at risk of losing two General Motors Co. factories, including the nearby Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

Waymo is renting space at an existing facility at Detroit's American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s campus near the west boundary of Hamtramck at Interstate 75 and Holbrook Avenue to outfit Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jaguar i-Pace electric cars with the technology by mid-2019.

“By choosing to establish its new facility in Detroit," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement, "Waymo is continuing the city’s momentum and further cementing Michigan as a leader in mobility and the epicenter of advanced automotive manufacturing."

Mayor Mike Duggan said the announcement shows the city "remains at the center of the future of the auto industry."

The selection follows the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s approval of an $8 million performance-based grant for the project. The agreement required the California company to sign a three-year lease in Macomb, Oakland or Wayne counties, and to open the facility with 100 employees by 2021.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik said in a blog post Tuesday the selected space is the "perfect facility" that provides space up to 200,000 square feet to expand Waymo's operations. He also cited the region's talent from which it will hire engineers, operations experts and fleet coordinators.

American Axle last made front axles in Waymo's new facility in 2012, but the company's business operations recently moved into the administrative portion of the building. A local parts supplier most recently used the industrial space as a sequencing center.

Details of the lease were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Waymo and be a part of bringing future automotive technology to our Detroit Campus,” Chris Son, American Axle's vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. also supported the project, and Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert's real estate company Bedrock LLC helped efforts to find the facility.

Waymo has contracts to buy 62,000 Pacifica Hybrids from Fiat Chrysler and 20,000 vehicles from Jaguar. Waymo has used Pacifica Hybrid vans the past three years to test its self-driving system.

In December, Waymo launched a small-scale ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area to a couple of hundred riders.

Waymo also has a small technical center in Novi that opened in 2016 to support testing its fleet in Michigan's winter weather conditions.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also said in February that it intends to open Detroit's first new assembly plant in nearly three decades. The plan would reactivate the long-idled Mack II assembly plant on the city's east side and invest $4.5 billion into five Michigan plants, creating about 6,500 new jobs in Metro Detroit.

