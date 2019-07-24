Tesla Inc. lost $408 million in the second quarter of 2019, worse than Wall Street expectations, despite record deliveries.

Stocks of the Silicon Valley electric-vehicle company fell nearly 10% in after-hours trading on the news.

Tesla on Wednesday said in a letter to shareholders the loss was on revenue of $6.3 billion, a 59% increase year-over-year. Although Tesla delivered a record 95,356 vehicles in April, May and June after it launched the Model 3 sedan in China and Europe in the first quarter, its older, pricier models are showing their age — leading to tighter profit margins.

Still, the company said it aims to post a profit in the third quarter, though it’s going to focus on delivering more cars, expanding capacity and generating cash. It maintained its guidance for the year to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles. But just to hit the low end of the spectrum, the automaker will have to deliver 200,000 vehicles in the second half of the year.

The Model S and X deliveries dropped 21% year over year in the second quarter. Neither has seen a major refresh since the Model S debuted in 2012 and the Model X in 2015. That leaves them behind the Model 3 with slower-charging and less-efficient batteries.

"Model S and Model X are getting stale and Tesla needs to do something to keep shoppers interested in these higher profit vehicles," Jessica Caldwell, an analyst at auto information source Edmunds.com, said in a statement. "Given that Tesla hit its stride in the back half of last year, it’s essential that the company finds some way to keep this sales momentum going if it wants to prove to investors it’s on the right track."

The S and X models sell around double the cost of the Model 3. That sticker-tag gap is growing as Tesla dropped the starting price of the Model 3 earlier this month to $38,990, after a decrease in its federal tax cut that has defrayed the costs of its electric cars. Meanwhile, it removed the standard versions of the S and X and increased their prices. The cheapest version of the Model S is $79,990.

"We find the price hike very peculiar, as these particular Models are due for a refresh as opposed to the 'minor ongoing changes' that Elon has communicated to investors," David Kudla, chief investment strategist at Mainstay Capital Management, said in a statement ahead of earnings.

Tesla has taken steps to bring its finances in line, cutting 7% of its workforce in January after it cut 9% in June 2018. The cuts resulted in 6,750 workers losing their jobs.

Despite $117 million in restructuring costs in the second quarter, the automaker's operating expenses remained relatively flat at $1.1 billion.

Deliveries in the second quarter benefited from an increase in foreign demand for the Model 3. During the first quarter, the launch in China and Europe overwhelmed Tesla's logistics system and contributed to delays. Half of the first quarter's deliveries happened in its last 10 days.

Earlier this month, Musk reiterated plans to introduce fully self-driving capabilities to 500,000 older Tesla models by the end of the year. He also said the company would deploy robotaxis next year.

