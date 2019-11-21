Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday an agreement with self-driving car-vision technology developer Mobileye to create a pilot program to test the company's products in in the ice and snow on Michigan roads.

Whitmer's office said the program, which will last six months to take advantage of winter road conditions in Michigan, will involve Israeli-based Mobileye.

Buy Photo Michigan will work with Mobileye to test the company's self-driving technology in the ice and snow. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Advanced driver-assist systems will be tested in up to 100 fleet vehicles.

The pilot program is expected to involve the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Economic Development Corporation/PlanetM, along with several Michigan counties, transit and police agencies.

Whitmer, on her first international trip as governor, held meetings with Mobileye in Israel.y."

The governor's office said she has also met Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the board of the Israel Innovation Authority and chief scientist at the Ministry of Economics and Industry, to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship.

