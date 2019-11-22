Los Angeles — Ford opened L.A. Auto Show media week with an electric Mustang Mach-E aimed at the Tesla Model Y. So it was only fitting that Tesla ended the week with a shot across the bow of Ford’s iconic F-150.

Not just a shot — a sledgehammer.

Musk introduced an electric, $39,900 Tesla CyberTruck unlike anything the world has seen, with an angular shape and covered bed like something out of a Hollywood sci-fi movie. Indeed, Musk says it was inspired by “Blade Runner.”

With similar dimensions to a F-150, the CyberTruck boasts a supercar-like sub-three-second zero-60 mph time (the new mid-engine Corvette does 2.9 seconds), yet a 14,000 towing figure significantly above other light-duty trucks.

No sooner did the truck take to the stage at his Hawthorne Airport design headquarters then one of his team took a sledgehammer to its doors to prove its bullet-proof stainless-steel skin, made from the same stuff as Musk’s Space X rockets. The same staffer then laid waste to a regular (Ford F-150?) pickup truck door.

The stainless-steel design is the central innovation of the Cybertruck — it's is built on a exoskeleton design instead of the traditional body-on-frame chassis found in other pickups from Ford to Chevy.

“We want a truck that’s tough, not fake tough,” said Musk in a direct shot at Ford’s “Built Ford Tough” truck ads.

Musk claims the exoskeleton skin will make for the toughest truck yet. To prove the point, he showed a “tug of war” video between the Tesla and F-150 with the Cybertruck dragging the Ford away.

Armed with an air suspension, the Tesla will have a segment-leading 16 inches of ground clearance. Combined with a Jeep Wranger-like 35-degree approach and 28-degree departure angles, the CyberTruck, said Musk, will be a competitive Baja racer. Motor Trend magazine got an exclusive first look at the CyberTruck and estimates the air suspension will allow 6 inches of travel.

But for all the Cybrtuck’s off-road physicality, Musk promised Porsche 911-like acceleration and a quiet, sophisticated interior, thanks to the electric motor’s quiet ride. Interior pictures of the Tesla look much like an oversize Model 3 with a single screen fronting a massive horizontal dash. A yoke steering wheel is a different touch.

In illustrating the tough inner sanctum, Musk’s presentation was marred when his sledgehammer-wielding staffer tried to shatter Tesla’s special “armor glass.” To the surprise of Musk, the glass broke.

“We’ll have to fix that,” smiled the enigmatic showman.

In his quest for a sustainable, post-carbon world, Musk claims it is key that Tesla get into the pickup truck market, by far the biggest-volume sales segment.

Musk then proceeded to belittle the Big Three automakers — their trucks “have been the same for a very longtime” — before introducing the sci-fi truck. Though Motor Trend reports the Cybertruck will come to market next year, Musk was scant on details.

The truck itself is minimalist as well with severe body stampings and only a horizontal line for headlights and a corresponding taillight out back. Musk demonstrated the sliding rear bed cover with an electric ATV that rode up on stage and into the exposed bed.

Other electric truck makers are also entering the market, including the $70,000 Rivian and $125,000 Bollinger, but their trucks are not only more conventional than the Tesla, they are far more expensive.

Musk said three versions of the battery-powered truck will be available starting at $39,900 with 250-mile range and rear-wheel-drive. That’s the median price of trucks in today’s market.

More contented trims include the 300-mile range, AWD, dual motor model, and 500-mile range, tri-motor. All will come standard with self-driving Tesla Autopilot. Musk says the savings from electric charging will reduce monthly costs of the Tesla to $570 instead of $700 for gas-powered trucks.

Motor Trend estimates the CyberTruck’s massive battery will mean it will weigh at least 1,000 pounds more than competitive Big Three trucks. It is also wider than any truck other than the Ford F-150 Raptor.

Truck enthusiasts will be intrigued by the electric truck’s ability to put down 100 percent of torque for better traction and towing. However, there will be questions as to the batteries’ ability to hold up under prolonged towing in extreme climates.

Typical of Musk reveals — this is the sixth model he’s introduced — the event was boisterous and packed with Tesla employees. The battle with Detroit is on.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

