Detroit — Lordstown Motors Corp. will debut its electric pickup truck at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in June.

Lordstown Motors spokesman Ryan Hallett confirmed that the startup's truck known as the Endurance, will be unveiled at the Detroit auto show, taking place in June instead of January for the first time this year. Reuters was first to report the unveiling.

Lordstown Motors Corp. plans to show its Endurance pickup (shown here in a sketch) at the North American International Auto Show in June. (Photo: Lordstown Motors)

"We have had discussions with Lordstown Motors and know they are very interested in having a presence at the 2020 NAIAS," NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement. "We would love to have them be a part of our reimagined show in June and we will continue working with them on the final details to make sure this happens."

The truck will be built at General Motors Co.'s former Lordstown Assembly plant in northeast Ohio.

Production of the the Endurance is expected to begin at the end of this year after the former GM plant is retooled. The retooling is in process with more than 100 contract engineers working to prepare the plant for production, Hallett said.

The Endurance is designed to be the first production vehicle that utilizes a four-wheel drive hub-motor system, which reduces the number of moving parts. There's a motor at each wheel, with no transmission or axles. That makes it easier to build and maintain.

The features on the trucks are specific to the needs of fleet customers. For example, there's an onboard power export, allowing workers to run power tools at a job site without the need for a portable generator or to leave the truck running.

GM sold the plant to Lordstown Motors for $20 million in November after the Detroit automaker stopped production there in March 2019. The GM plant previously built Chevrolets for more than 50 years, employing thousands. Lordstown Motors initially plans to hire 400.

Lordstown Motors is now considering applying for a $200 million Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to help cover the cost of retooling.

Alberts has said 20 debuts are confirmed for this year's North American International Auto Show.

The new June show will feature a street festival to celebrate Italian and British car culture. The show is open to the public June 13-20. Media preview days are June 9-10. The Charity Preview is June 12. The Gallery, an invitation-only event featuring ultra-luxury vehicles taking place June 7.

