Detroit-to-Ann Arbor self-driving vehicle corridor moving ahead

Detroit — Southeast Michigan is moving another step closer to becoming home to a first-in-the-nation connected and autonomous vehicle corridor stretching from downtown Detroit to Ann Arbor.

At a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon, government officials and Ford Motor Co. executives are expected to confirm plans for a roadway that would stretch along Michigan Avenue in Detroit to the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and along parts of Interstate-94 to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, according to four sources familiar with the project.

The project — which is being billed as a "major advanced transportation and mobility technology and infrastructure effort" — would be another step toward southeast Michigan staking its claim as an epicenter of burgeoning connected and autonomous vehicle technology development in the U.S. And, the thinking goes, it would be another tool to attract next-generation talent to the region.

The project, according to sources, is being led by Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, an affiliate of Google parent Alphabet Inc. SIP "builds, owns, operates, and invests in both advanced infrastructure projects and technology companies with innovations that enable and apply to those projects," according to its website.

The company is partnering with Ford and the Michigan Department of Transportation to explore infrastructure and financing challenges to build the roadway and leverage the region's engineering prowess. Other partners include the American Center for Mobility and the University of Michigan.

The roadway will be called the "MDOT Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Corridor," according to sources. The announcement, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, will take place at Roosevelt Park near Ford's Corktown Campus, home to Detroit's historic Michigan Central Depot and the hub of the Blue Oval's mobility initiatives.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, among others, are expected to attend.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford is in the middle of renovating the historic train station and surrounding buildings as part of a bid to transform 1.2 million square feet of space in the neighborhood into an "innovation hub" that the Blue Oval considers vital to attracting tech-savvy talent to the Dearborn automaker.

The next step toward realizing Michigan's connected and autonomous vehicle dovetails with Bill Ford's vision of realizing Detroit's own version of Silicon Valley's Sand Hill Road: startups and tech partners burrowing into offices in a renovated station tower, traditional suppliers angling to tap the creative vibe, developers working with the Corktown community to shape a new version of itself.

The Corktown campus will be used to test mobility concepts, and "serves as the fulcrum for the company’s push into an autonomous and electrified world," according to the automaker.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski

daniel.howes@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @DanielHowes_TDN