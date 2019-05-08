CLOSE

Henry Payne goes 0 to 60 in the Porsche GT Henry Payne, The Detroit News

The Carousel/Kink complex at Wisconsin’s Road America is one of the most demanding sections of race track in the country. The 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS rips through it like a locomotive on rails.

With sticky, 13.5-inch Michelin rear tires clawing the pavement, I carry a neck-straining 1.5-g through the 180-degree Carousel turn and then explode into the left-right Kink as if shot from a cannon. A tap of the 16-inch brake rotors through the Kink at 115 mph and the Porsche goes straight to the head of the 700 Club.

You know the 700 Club. It’s inhabited by rare machines that push the envelope of what’s possible: 700-plus-horsepower cyborgs that define brands and make car enthusiasts’ knees weak. They are cars few can afford, yet all covet. They dominate our screen savers and lure us to showrooms.

They’re an intimidating lot, from the muscle-bound Dodge Hellcat to the winged Corvette ZR1 to the futuristic McLaren 720S. But the best of them is so, well, familiar looking.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, left, and GT3 RS are the fastest, most expensive models of the 911 breed.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, left, and GT3 RS are the fastest, most expensive models of the 911 breed. Porsche
The front end of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is distinguished by massive air ducts to help cool the brakes, turbos and 700-horse engine in the rear.
The front end of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is distinguished by massive air ducts to help cool the brakes, turbos and 700-horse engine in the rear. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is distinguished by its high rear wing that generates plenty of downforce for track driving.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is distinguished by its high rear wing that generates plenty of downforce for track driving. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful production 911 ever with 700 ponies.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful production 911 ever with 700 ponies. Porsche
The Porsche GT2 RS rushes through the Road America Carousel at an astonishing 1.5 side Gs.
The Porsche GT2 RS rushes through the Road America Carousel at an astonishing 1.5 side Gs. Porsche
The Porsche GT2 RS rushes through the Road America Carousel at an astonishing 1.5 side Gs.
The Porsche GT2 RS rushes through the Road America Carousel at an astonishing 1.5 side Gs. Porsche
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is distinguished by its high rear wing that generates plenty of downforce for track driving.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is distinguished by its high rear wing that generates plenty of downforce for track driving. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne took the Porsche 911 GT2 RS for some quick laps around Wisconsin's Road America.
Detroit News auto columnist Henry Payne took the Porsche 911 GT2 RS for some quick laps around Wisconsin's Road America. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The interior of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS looks nice in red. In daily driving, though, the track-focused GT3 can be harsh on the backside.
The interior of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS looks nice in red. In daily driving, though, the track-focused GT3 can be harsh on the backside. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Heavily-bolstered seats in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS keep drivers strapped in at high g-loads.
Heavily-bolstered seats in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS keep drivers strapped in at high g-loads. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
A V-Box data recorder chronicles the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' extraordinary performance around Road America.
A V-Box data recorder chronicles the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' extraordinary performance around Road America. Porsche
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, right, and GT3 RS are the fastest, most expensive models of the 911 breed.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, right, and GT3 RS are the fastest, most expensive models of the 911 breed. Porsche
The 520-horse Porsche 911 GT3 RS does not have the grunt of its turbocharged, GT2 brother, but its 9,000 RPM, normally-aspirated engine is a joy to rev.
The 520-horse Porsche 911 GT3 RS does not have the grunt of its turbocharged, GT2 brother, but its 9,000 RPM, normally-aspirated engine is a joy to rev. Porsche
A high wing helps keep the Porsche 911 GT3 RS planted in corners.
A high wing helps keep the Porsche 911 GT3 RS planted in corners. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets a green interior to match its green paint job. The car comes with a fine stereo, but the GT3's engine note makes the real music.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets a green interior to match its green paint job. The car comes with a fine stereo, but the GT3's engine note makes the real music. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
To save weight the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS nix the back seats.
To save weight the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS nix the back seats. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Detroit News' Henry Payne loves 700 horsepower in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, but he likes the 9,000 RPM sound from the normally-aspirated Porsche 911 GT3 RS even better.
The Detroit News' Henry Payne loves 700 horsepower in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, but he likes the 9,000 RPM sound from the normally-aspirated Porsche 911 GT3 RS even better. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Porsche 911 GT2 RS test driver David Donahue set a production car record at Road America in Wisconsin with a lap time of 2.15.17 seconds.
Porsche 911 GT2 RS test driver David Donahue set a production car record at Road America in Wisconsin with a lap time of 2.15.17 seconds. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Just add water. High-speed laps at Road America makes the Porsche 911 GT2 RS thirsty.
Just add water. High-speed laps at Road America makes the Porsche 911 GT2 RS thirsty. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS cockpit features plenty of data for the driver. Including a speedometer that can contain the rocket's 211 mph top speed.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS cockpit features plenty of data for the driver. Including a speedometer that can contain the rocket's 211 mph top speed. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With plenty of downforce from its rear-wing, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS hugs Turn 14 at Road America before racing down the front straight, touching 177 mph.
With plenty of downforce from its rear-wing, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS hugs Turn 14 at Road America before racing down the front straight, touching 177 mph. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Brothers. A pair of howling, 520-horse Porsche 911 GT3 RS' chase each other around Road America.
Brothers. A pair of howling, 520-horse Porsche 911 GT3 RS' chase each other around Road America. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Weissach package adds exposed carbon fiber to the front lid of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS.
The Weissach package adds exposed carbon fiber to the front lid of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS get special fender venting to help with downforce.
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS get special fender venting to help with downforce. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The view from a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Porsche GT3 RS in front of me, Porsche GT2 RS in back. With 700 horsepower, that GT2 won't be back there for long.
The view from a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Porsche GT3 RS in front of me, Porsche GT2 RS in back. With 700 horsepower, that GT2 won't be back there for long. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
High performance quartet. In front, the 580-horse Porsche 911 Turbo S, left, and 700-hp 911 GT2 RS. In back, a pair of 520-horse, naturally-aspirated Porsche 911 GT3 RS'.
High performance quartet. In front, the 580-horse Porsche 911 Turbo S, left, and 700-hp 911 GT2 RS. In back, a pair of 520-horse, naturally-aspirated Porsche 911 GT3 RS'. Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    The Porsche 911 has been around since 1963. Same conservative soap bar shape. Same blunt nose. Same rear-engine-dragging-out-back. You’ve seen a million of ‘em. They just get faster.

    The ‘Vette has been around for even longer, and this rival odd-couple — one from Stuttgart the other Detroit, one white-collar the other blue-collar, one flat-6 the other V-8 — have pushed each other. Think Borg vs. McEnroe. Lakers vs. Celtics. Each from different worlds, yet always peers.

    But with a bigger wallet, Porsche is the supercar standard.

    Just ask the pro racers sitting around the table between Road America test sessions. Talents like David Donahue and Robb Holland and Randy Pobst. Champions all. They have traveled the globe and driven the 700 Club’s mightiest — Astons, Lamborghinis, McLarens, ‘Vettes, Vipers, Astons.

    And yet they agree that the 911 is the benchmark. It’s predictable. Easy to drive. Puts down the power without turning your hair white.

    “This car should be diabolical,” says Pobst surveying the rear-engine German. “But it’s not. I get high on these cars because they do exactly what you want.”

    It was not ever thus. Hurley Haywood, Porsche legend with three LeMans wins to his credit and now a factory test driver, rolls his eyes at the thought of the first turbocharged Porsches. “You put your foot into it and then waited for the turbo to kick in,” he remembers.

    The GT2 has no discernible turbo lag. None. Armed with the same twin-turbo, 3.8-liter flat-6 as the 580-horsepower Turbo S, the GT2 RS cranks up the power to an insane 700.

    Drive it back-to-back with its stablemate the GT3 RS — armed with a normally-aspirated, 520-horse flat-6 — and the latter feels slow. I drove the Turbo S at Thunderhill Raceway three years ago and marveled at its athleticism for a 3,600-pound car.

    At the wheel of a lightweighted, 3,241-pound GT2 I could easily keep up with pro Donahue in a Turbo S at Road America. The GT2 adds a cape to mortal drivers.

    Credit years of engineering — and lots of steroids. Like the current Mustang GT350 and GT500, the 911 GT3 and GT2 are essentially the same car, but the GT2 gets the turbo (just as the 700-horse-plus GT500 gets the supercharger). They are an amazing weave of modern technology — rear-drive with rear-steer, gummy Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires, multi-link suspensions, high rear wing, aluminum chassis, 7-speed, dual-clutch gearbox — that work together to make the perfect athlete.

    The GT2 RS obliterated Car and Driver’s Lightning Lap record at Virginia International Raceway held by the mid-engine, carbon-fiber, $700K Ford GT supercar. By four seconds.

    Donahue lapped Road America in the same time — 2 minutes, 15 seconds — as the lap record for my sports racer class (which weigh a mere 1,000 pounds). You could buy two $290,000 GT2s for the price of one Ford GT and have change left over. And you could buy two Corvette ZR1s for the price of a single GT2 RS and still afford a Chevy Equinox for the family.

    The front-engine Corvette is an incredible bargain, but it is a handful compared to the 911.

    Exiting the uphill Canada Corner at the end of the 140-mph back straight at Road America, I put 700 ponies to the ground and the rear end barely moves. The GT2 rushes corners so quickly that I pray for brakes — prayers are answered with massive, 16-inch rotors as big as Captain America’s shield.

    The GT2 wears the crown, but I prefer the normally-aspirated GT3.

    There is no better soundtrack on the planet. With similar-size flat-6 sans turbos, the GT3 gets its power by howling to 9,000 RPM (the forced-induction GT2’s redline is 7,200 RPM). That’s similar to my ol’ 1969 Porsche 908 flat-8 race car — the most glorious engine I’ve driven.

    Wide open at throttle, the GT3 is a visceral thrill ride. Exiting Turn 3 onto a long straightaway, the car fires off 100/millisecond upshifts like a semi-automatic rifle — 2nd gear at 9000 RPM — BWAAAUUGGH! — 3rd gear — BWAAAUUGGH! — 4th ...

    It lacks the punch of the turbo GT2, but 346 pound-feet of torque will do. And the sound puts my reflexes on knife edge for better driving. Pummeled by the noise and stiff ride, I’m wearier after a GT3 session.

    That doesn’t translate so well to daily commuting. A St. Louis pal leased a GT3 and brought it back, his teeth and ear drums rattling. He traded for a 911 Targa. Halo mission accomplished — the GT3 got him to the dealership, and into another car.

    Corvette follows a similar model, but at a lower price. On paper the ZR1 — ancient push-rod front engine, leaf rear springs — shouldn’t be able to come within a country mile of the German rocket, but it’s right there. Pobst lapped Road Atlanta in the ZR1 and GT3 at identical times — the GT2 was up the road another 1.5 seconds.

    Paying an extra $150K is a lot for 1.5 seconds.

    Buyers walk out of the showroom in a standard $70K  'Vette every bit as posh inside as the $100K 911. Still, Corvette is chasing the GT2 with a mid-engine Corvette later this year.

    The ‘Vette will be upgraded to a full coil-over suspension, and a rumored hybrid pairing a twin-turbo, overhead-cam V-8 with an electric motor up front. 700 Club? We might have to talk about a special, 1,000-horse wing.

    Right on cue, we get a new 911 this year, too. The standard is an ever-moving target.

    2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

    Vehicle type: Rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 2-passenger sports car

    Price: $294,250 base, including $1,050 destination fee ($325,250 as tested)

    Powerplant: 700 horsepower, 553 pound feet of torque, 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6 cylinder

    Transmission: 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 2.7 second zero-60 (mfr.); 211 mph top speed

    Weight: 3,241 pounds

    Fuel economy: EPA 15 city/21 highway/17 combined

    Highs: Stable manners at the limit; fistfuls of power
    Lows: Looks don’t wow like a mid-engine supercar; costs 2x Corvette ZR1

    Overall: 3 stars

    2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

    Vehicle type: Rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 2-passenger sports car

    Price: $187,500 base, including $1,250 destination fee ($219,750 as tested)

    Powerplant: 520 horsepower, 346 pound feet of torque, 4.0-liter flat-6 cylinder

    Transmission: 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic

    Performance: 3.0 second zero-60 (mfr.); 193 top speed

    Weight: 3,153 pounds

    Fuel economy: EPA 15 city/19 highway/16 combined

    Highs: Glorious flat-6 sound at 9,000 RPM; Grip, grip and more grip
    Lows: Beats you up as a daily driver; pricier than 'Vette ZR1

    Overall: 4 stars

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/reviews/2019/05/08/porsche-911-gt-2-sets-pace-muscle-car-wars/1120136001/