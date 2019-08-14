To commemorate 50 years of the Dodge Charger Daytona, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is debuting at the Woodward Dream Cruise a 717-horsepower anniversary edition on the new 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Only 501 units will be produced — the same number made of the 1969 model, which was the minimum needed to qualify for use on the NASCAR circuit.

Dodge will debut Saturday at the Woodward Dream Cruise the limited-production 717-horsepower Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition on the new 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. (Photo: FCA US LLC)

The car will make its debut Saturday at the Modern Street Hemi Shootout lot at 50881 Woodward in Pontiac. Dodge also will display the new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and the 797-horsepower 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

The Daytona anniversary edition has a 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V-8 engine with 650 pound-feet of torque. It is available in four colors and features a "Daytona" deck lid and rear-quarter decal with matching spoiler.

Dodge debuts limited-production 717-horsepower Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition on new 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody (Photo: FCA US LLC)

The original Daytona prototype 50 years ago was the first car to break the 200 miles per hour average lap speed and set a record that stood for 17 years.

Pricing in all 2020 Dodge Charger models will be announced when ordering opens in the fall. The vehicles will begin arriving in dealerships in early 2020.

A custom IP badge with the Hellcat and Daytona logos is located on the passenger side identifying each vehicle as “x out of 501.” (Photo: FCA US LLC)

