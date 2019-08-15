Ferndale — Detroit automakers will flex their muscle cars on Saturday in celebration of the 25th Woodward Dream Cruise.

For its third year as the Dream Cruise sponsor, Ford Motor Co. plans to line up around 1,000 Mustangs on a mile-long stretch of Nine Mile off Woodward Avenue, which has given pony car enthusiasts plenty to ogle in years past.

Cruise-goers check out Ford's Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The automaker on Saturday also plans to set up along 9 Mile some groups of special-edition Mustangs along with other models from the Ford line-up parked on Nine Mile.

Further up Woodward, Ford plans to have a family fun zone at Pioneer Park in Royal Oak, which includes a DJ, games and a photo booth. The automaker will have its full Ford Performance lineup on display at Duggan’s Irish Pub at 31501 Woodward Ave. That includes the hulking Ford F-150 Raptor, the Ford GT supercar and other high-powered vehicles. Ford trucks will be on display at the CVS on the corner of Woodward and 13 Mile.

More Ford eye-candy is expected to be parked at Memorial Park at 31050 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak, where the automaker is parking the Bronco Club. The new Bronco models are expected to launch late next year, and the nameplate is one of the most beloved in the history of the automaker. Ford hasn’t said how many SUVs it expects to see there.

The Ford Fund will also have a Driving Skills for Life display at Westborn Market at 27659 Woodward Avenue in Berkley. The driving skills program is a teen driver program set up to teach new drivers skills for safe driving beyond what they learn in driver’s education classes.

Meanwhile, Chevrolet, which previously sponsored the Woodward Dream Cruise until it ended that sponsorship in 2017, will have the new Corvette Stingray on display at the Woodward Dream Cruise at the triangle in Birmingham, which is where Old Woodward Avenue and Woodward Avenue meet. Dream Cruise attendees will be able to get inside the new Corvette and check out the customization available.

Buy Photo The all-new, 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray was developed by, from left: Kirk Bennion, exterior designer; Mike Murphy, interior design; Tadge Juechter, chief engineer; Harlan Charles, marketing boss. (Photo: Henry Payne, The Detroit News)

Chevrolet unveiled its first-ever mid-engine Corvette in California last month. The new Corvette can go zero-60 mph in less than 3 seconds and costs less than $60,000.

“We are proud to show off the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray,” said Kevin Kelly, senior manager of Chevrolet product communications.

Chevy will have most of the rest of its lineup on display, including the new Silverado, at the Cruise.

General Motors Co. does sponsor the Back to the Bricks auto show in Flint, which takes place at the same time as the Dream Cruise.

At the historic Factory One on Water Street, there will be historic Buicks on display including a 1949 Roadmaster Riviera Hardtop and a limited edition 1999 Buick Riviera Silver Arrow. No new models will be on display. Flint is the birthplace of General Motors and was the home of Buick. Buicks were built there for nearly a century.

GM President Mark Reuss “has been a longtime supporter of our involvement with the Back to the Bricks program,” said Kevin Kirbitz, manager of Heritage Operations for GM. “Flint has such a rich with GM and it’s some small token we can do to help preserve that legacy and that story. Back to the Bricks has really embraced the GM story in Flint.”

Also, Dodge will debut the 717-horsepower 50th-anniversary edition of the Charger Daytona, a tribute to the 1969-introduced racecar. The anniversary edition is the most powerful Charger to date. Performance enthusiasts can check out the limited-produced model at the Modern Street Hemi Shootout lot at 50881 Woodward in Pontiac north of Orchard Lake Road.

The new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye also will be on display.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/woodward-dream-cruise/2019/08/15/detroit-automakers-rev-up-plans-dream-cruise-weekend/2020840001/