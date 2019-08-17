Live video: The Woodward Dream Cruise
We're bringing you live video of the Woodward Dream Cruise from our perch at Woodward Camera, 33501 Woodward Ave, Birmingham. We plan to stream from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
