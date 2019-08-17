We're bringing you live video of the Woodward Dream Cruise from our perch at Woodward Camera, 33501 Woodward Ave, Birmingham. We plan to stream from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Live webcam location courtesy of Woodward Camera. (Photo: Google Street View)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/woodward-dream-cruise/2019/08/17/live-video-woodward-dream-cruise/2036625001/