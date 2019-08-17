Ferndale — The sweet smell of exhaust is in the air as Woodward Avenue has come alive with the rumble of classic rides from yesteryear.

Muscle cars were out in force in Ferndale on Saturday morning for the 25th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. As some of the first weekend cruisers made their way up the Avenue in sparse traffic, spectators ogled Ford Motor Co.’s lineup on display on Nine Mile and lined up to grab free T-shirts.

Buy Photo Darren Bender wipes down his 2016 Ford Mustang GT at Memorial Park in Royal Oak for the Woodward Dream Cruise as he takes his spot in the Yellow Mustang Registry gathering on Saturday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Mustangs from every era already lined Mustang Alley, the mile-long stretch of Nine Mile Ford devotes to its storied pony car. The automaker expected nearly 1,000 cars there this weekend.

In Royal Oak, the Donut Cutter makes some of the best donuts on Woodward. But there's no breakfast on Dream Cruise Saturday.

The Cutter shuts down and rents out its space to auto supply giant Thyssen Krupp, which owns famed brands like Bilstein shocks. Thyssen entertains clients and families all day with food, hot cars, and toy RC riders.

Today's Cutter special? A high-calorie, Bilstein-sponsored, Challenger Widebody race car. Yum.

Buy Photo A line of 1955, 1956 and 1957 Chevrolet classics begin to line up at Memorial Park in Royal Oak for the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Ride along with The Detroit News Dream Team all day long to fill up on bumper-to-bumper Dream Cruise coverage.

