The Woodward Dream Cruise through the years
As the Woodward Dream Cruise approaches the quarter-century mark, we offer a selection of the most entertaining photos from our archives, starting with this classic car zipping down 13 Mile to get onto Woodward at twilight in 2006.
As the Woodward Dream Cruise approaches the quarter-century mark, we offer a selection of the most entertaining photos from our archives, starting with this classic car zipping down 13 Mile to get onto Woodward at twilight in 2006. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
A woman smiles from the rear seat of a Cadillac that goes on forever during the classic car parade on 12 Mile in Berkley on Aug. 16, 1996.
A woman smiles from the rear seat of a Cadillac that goes on forever during the classic car parade on 12 Mile in Berkley on Aug. 16, 1996. Heather Stone, The Detroit News
Six people wave from their Chevrolet convertible along Woodward during the 1997 Dream Cruise.
Six people wave from their Chevrolet convertible along Woodward during the 1997 Dream Cruise. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Elvis cruiser Eric Wilkinson, 33, waves from the back seat of a 1965 Mustang during the 1997 Dream Cruise.
Elvis cruiser Eric Wilkinson, 33, waves from the back seat of a 1965 Mustang during the 1997 Dream Cruise. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
A mock rocket with a Chevrolet logo proceeds down Woodward at a sedate pace in 1997.
A mock rocket with a Chevrolet logo proceeds down Woodward at a sedate pace in 1997. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Deanna Crockett, 12, left, and Arnita Lee, 16, both of Detroit, sit in Arnita's grandfather's 1966 Pontiac Catalina in downtown Pontiac during the Woodward Dream Cruise in 1999.
Deanna Crockett, 12, left, and Arnita Lee, 16, both of Detroit, sit in Arnita's grandfather's 1966 Pontiac Catalina in downtown Pontiac during the Woodward Dream Cruise in 1999. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Spectators in lawn chairs watch the cars roll by at the 1999 Woodward Dream Cruise near 11 mile in Royal Oak.
Spectators in lawn chairs watch the cars roll by at the 1999 Woodward Dream Cruise near 11 mile in Royal Oak. Steve Perez, DTN
Two 1964 Chevrolet Impala low riders turn heads at the 2002 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak.
Two 1964 Chevrolet Impala low riders turn heads at the 2002 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak. Clarence Tabb,Jr., The Detroit News
Bob and Lorraine Haas, of South Lyon, drive their mini 1955 Ford Fairlane on Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2002 cruise.
Bob and Lorraine Haas, of South Lyon, drive their mini 1955 Ford Fairlane on Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2002 cruise. Clarence Tabb,Jr., The Detroit News
A circa 1940 Chevrolet with flames rolls along Woodward in Royal Oak in 2003.
A circa 1940 Chevrolet with flames rolls along Woodward in Royal Oak in 2003. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
A 1960 Chevy Bel Air passes beside a puddle in Royal Oak during the 2003 cruise.
A 1960 Chevy Bel Air passes beside a puddle in Royal Oak during the 2003 cruise. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Dream cruisers Bob Frazier, left, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Tom Curry of Howell; Rob Curry of Stockbridge; Gary Sack of Whitmore Lake; and driver John Ranger of Ypsilanti do the loop in a 1956 Chevy in 2003.
Dream cruisers Bob Frazier, left, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; Tom Curry of Howell; Rob Curry of Stockbridge; Gary Sack of Whitmore Lake; and driver John Ranger of Ypsilanti do the loop in a 1956 Chevy in 2003. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
A miniature truck is displayed on a classic Ford truck at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak in 2003.
A miniature truck is displayed on a classic Ford truck at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak in 2003. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Young Elvis and Marilyn Monroe, played by Kelly Basil of Auburn Hills and Jennifer Tremain of Grosse Pointe Shores, wave to the spectators along Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2004 cruise.
Young Elvis and Marilyn Monroe, played by Kelly Basil of Auburn Hills and Jennifer Tremain of Grosse Pointe Shores, wave to the spectators along Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2004 cruise. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
A canary yellow 1939 Ford Roadster replica owned by Jim and Betty Keelan of East China Twp. is reflected in a puddle during the 2004 Woodward Dream Cruise.
A canary yellow 1939 Ford Roadster replica owned by Jim and Betty Keelan of East China Twp. is reflected in a puddle during the 2004 Woodward Dream Cruise. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Andy Norris of Warren competes in a burnout contest in his 1966 Dodge Charger at the 10th annual Woodward Dream Cruise at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit in 2004.
Andy Norris of Warren competes in a burnout contest in his 1966 Dodge Charger at the 10th annual Woodward Dream Cruise at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit in 2004. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
An alien waves at Popeye, no other name given, as he charms passers-by during the 10th annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2004.
An alien waves at Popeye, no other name given, as he charms passers-by during the 10th annual Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2004. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Assitant manager Jerry Oikarinen watches Dream Cruisers in a 1963 Chrysler hanging off the roof of Wetmore's Tire in Ferndale in 2005.
Assitant manager Jerry Oikarinen watches Dream Cruisers in a 1963 Chrysler hanging off the roof of Wetmore's Tire in Ferndale in 2005. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cruisers drive on Woodward near 13 Mile in 2005.
Cruisers drive on Woodward near 13 Mile in 2005. Todd McInturf
Two Ford Galaxies sit on display in the parking lot at Woodward and 13 Mile in 2006.
Two Ford Galaxies sit on display in the parking lot at Woodward and 13 Mile in 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, Pepper and Chiquita put on their goggles for a photograph while biking with their owner, Rick Murray of Birmingham, along Woodward during the Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2006.
From left, Pepper and Chiquita put on their goggles for a photograph while biking with their owner, Rick Murray of Birmingham, along Woodward during the Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2006. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Papa Bear, aka Ralph Anderson of Lewiston, and his crew throw out stuffed animals to children, including, Mallory Donaldson, 5, at right, of Mt. Clemens along Woodward in 2006.
Papa Bear, aka Ralph Anderson of Lewiston, and his crew throw out stuffed animals to children, including, Mallory Donaldson, 5, at right, of Mt. Clemens along Woodward in 2006. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Sh Boom, the popular modified 1951 Ford, owned by Dearborn resident Bob Fryz, shoots out flames along Woodward in Birmingham in 2006.
Sh Boom, the popular modified 1951 Ford, owned by Dearborn resident Bob Fryz, shoots out flames along Woodward in Birmingham in 2006. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
George Lusk's crushed-velvet-purple jacket and hat match the "candy-magenta-over-silver-metal-flake" paint job on his 1960 Chevy. The car was decorated with pinup cards, stuffed animals and a vibrating severed hand, and drew a lot of interest in the parking lot at 13 Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak in 2006.
George Lusk's crushed-velvet-purple jacket and hat match the "candy-magenta-over-silver-metal-flake" paint job on his 1960 Chevy. The car was decorated with pinup cards, stuffed animals and a vibrating severed hand, and drew a lot of interest in the parking lot at 13 Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak in 2006. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
A Chevy Camaro SS makes its way along Woodward in Royal Oak in 2007.
A Chevy Camaro SS makes its way along Woodward in Royal Oak in 2007. Donna Terek, The Detroit News
Steve Spratt of Berkley parked his 1970 Pontiac Tempest in front of the famous Vinsetta Garage on Woodward in Berkley in 2007. The garage, which opened in 1919, would close in 2010, and then reopen as a restaurant in 2012.
Steve Spratt of Berkley parked his 1970 Pontiac Tempest in front of the famous Vinsetta Garage on Woodward in Berkley in 2007. The garage, which opened in 1919, would close in 2010, and then reopen as a restaurant in 2012. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Jeff and Ani Niffin of Milford cruise Woodward in their 1968 Ford Shelby GT 350 Mustang convertible in 2007.
Jeff and Ani Niffin of Milford cruise Woodward in their 1968 Ford Shelby GT 350 Mustang convertible in 2007. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Cruisers wave from a see-through Volkswagen Beetle with a license plate reading "Rod Iron" along Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2008 Dream Cruise.
Cruisers wave from a see-through Volkswagen Beetle with a license plate reading "Rod Iron" along Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2008 Dream Cruise. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
A Pontiac Trans Am cruising Woodward peeks through the shaker hood of a 1974 Trans Am parked on the street in 2008.
A Pontiac Trans Am cruising Woodward peeks through the shaker hood of a 1974 Trans Am parked on the street in 2008. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
Lisa Gregor, of Canton, tries out the mechanical bull at a Ford display in Ferndale during the 2008 Dream Cruise.
Lisa Gregor, of Canton, tries out the mechanical bull at a Ford display in Ferndale during the 2008 Dream Cruise. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kasana Burgess, 13, of Detroit, dresses the part of a '50s cruiser as she watches the Dream Cruise with her family in 2008.
Kasana Burgess, 13, of Detroit, dresses the part of a '50s cruiser as she watches the Dream Cruise with her family in 2008. Donna Terek
Pat Finnegan, 57, and Steve Schmidt, 56, both of Corunna, Michigan, facetiously try to thumb a ride on Woodward north of 9 Mile at the 2008 Dream Cruise. "Hey, can we borrow your keys for a minute?" says Schmidt to drivers who slow down to chat with the "cons."
Pat Finnegan, 57, and Steve Schmidt, 56, both of Corunna, Michigan, facetiously try to thumb a ride on Woodward north of 9 Mile at the 2008 Dream Cruise. "Hey, can we borrow your keys for a minute?" says Schmidt to drivers who slow down to chat with the "cons." Donna Terek
Cruise-goers check out Ford's Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale in 2008.
Cruise-goers check out Ford's Mustang Alley on Nine Mile in Ferndale in 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A truckful of cruisers converse with five guys in a convertible in the vicinity of Woodward and Nine Mile during the 2008 cruise.
A truckful of cruisers converse with five guys in a convertible in the vicinity of Woodward and Nine Mile during the 2008 cruise. Donna Terek
Fin-tastic: A 1959 Cadillac Eldorado convertible, seem at the 2008 Dream Cruise.
Fin-tastic: A 1959 Cadillac Eldorado convertible, seem at the 2008 Dream Cruise. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Cruisers live it up during the 14th annual Woodward Dream Cruise in 2008.
Cruisers live it up during the 14th annual Woodward Dream Cruise in 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Carhops Maddie Sigler, 14, and Ioeland Anderson, 14, pose with the Big Boy statue at the State Fairgrounds in Detroit during the Dream Cruise festivities in 2008.
Carhops Maddie Sigler, 14, and Ioeland Anderson, 14, pose with the Big Boy statue at the State Fairgrounds in Detroit during the Dream Cruise festivities in 2008. Steve Perez, The Detroit News
Just what a teal and orange 1986 Monte Carlo SS needs: Scissor doors. Seen at the 2008 cruise.
Just what a teal and orange 1986 Monte Carlo SS needs: Scissor doors. Seen at the 2008 cruise. Velvet S. McNeil, The Detroit News
Jim Terebus reaches into the Dream Cruise promotional vehicle for the Erebus Haunted Edifice tower of terror in Pontiac in 2009.
Jim Terebus reaches into the Dream Cruise promotional vehicle for the Erebus Haunted Edifice tower of terror in Pontiac in 2009. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Traffic slows to a crawl in the afternoon as cruisers drive north on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2009.
Traffic slows to a crawl in the afternoon as cruisers drive north on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2009. Todd McInturf / The Detroit News
A 1950 Ford Club Coupe displays its aggressive face during Dream Cruise festivities in Pontiac in 2009.
A 1950 Ford Club Coupe displays its aggressive face during Dream Cruise festivities in Pontiac in 2009. Charles V. Tines
Tom Cole, left, of Royal Oak and Nelson Marinacci of Troy check out the engine on Herman Zarkis' 1956 Corvette during Dream Cruise festivities in Royal Oak in 2009.
Tom Cole, left, of Royal Oak and Nelson Marinacci of Troy check out the engine on Herman Zarkis' 1956 Corvette during Dream Cruise festivities in Royal Oak in 2009. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
A black-and-red 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air faces a 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup truck during the 2009 Cruise.
A black-and-red 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air faces a 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup truck during the 2009 Cruise. Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News
Stu and Debbie of St. Louis drive to Pontiac in their stylish white 1939 Studebaker in 2009.
Stu and Debbie of St. Louis drive to Pontiac in their stylish white 1939 Studebaker in 2009. Charles V. Tines
An all-too-common site at the Dream Cruise: A classic car breaks down and needs some help along Woodward. This one is from 2009.
An all-too-common site at the Dream Cruise: A classic car breaks down and needs some help along Woodward. This one is from 2009. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
A shaft of light hits a parked cruiser at the Dream Cruise in Royal Oak in 2009.
A shaft of light hits a parked cruiser at the Dream Cruise in Royal Oak in 2009. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
A classic car drives past a Woodward street sign in Ferndale at the Woodward Dream Cruise in 2009.
A classic car drives past a Woodward street sign in Ferndale at the Woodward Dream Cruise in 2009. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Cade Smillie, 5, of Dallas, Texas, makes faces in the chrome bumper of his grandfather's 1957 Ford Thunderbird at the 2009 cruise.
Cade Smillie, 5, of Dallas, Texas, makes faces in the chrome bumper of his grandfather's 1957 Ford Thunderbird at the 2009 cruise. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Members of the Detroit Renegade Motorcycle Club watch the Dream Cruise parade of cars from the front of their club in Pontiac in 2009.
Members of the Detroit Renegade Motorcycle Club watch the Dream Cruise parade of cars from the front of their club in Pontiac in 2009. Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News
Maureen Waller of Sterling Heights poses with several 1996 Corvettes at the 2009 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Maureen Waller of Sterling Heights poses with several 1996 Corvettes at the 2009 Woodward Dream Cruise. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Guinness World Records Adjudicator Carl Saville measures the girth of the 1,224 pound cupcake on display at the 2009 Dream Cruise and certifies it as the world's largest.
Guinness World Records Adjudicator Carl Saville measures the girth of the 1,224 pound cupcake on display at the 2009 Dream Cruise and certifies it as the world's largest. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
A Chevrolet zooms north on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2010.
A Chevrolet zooms north on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2010. Clarence Tabb,Jr., The Detroit News
A stylish classic car cruises on Woodward near 13 1/2 Mile in 2010.
A stylish classic car cruises on Woodward near 13 1/2 Mile in 2010. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Brian Aulph, left, of Rochester Hills and Bill Lozon of Crossvine, Tennessee (formerly of Southfield) check out the 514 big block Ford engine on Duane and Pam Zahringer's 1973 Mustang Mach 1 Pro Street hot rod at the 2010 cruise.
Brian Aulph, left, of Rochester Hills and Bill Lozon of Crossvine, Tennessee (formerly of Southfield) check out the 514 big block Ford engine on Duane and Pam Zahringer's 1973 Mustang Mach 1 Pro Street hot rod at the 2010 cruise. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Brake lights peek menacingly from the tail fins of this version of the Batmobile at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak in 2010.
Brake lights peek menacingly from the tail fins of this version of the Batmobile at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak in 2010. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Classic Chevrolets drive southbound on Woodward as part of a General Motors parade that also included several dozen Chevrolet Volts, before the Dream Cruise in 2011.
Classic Chevrolets drive southbound on Woodward as part of a General Motors parade that also included several dozen Chevrolet Volts, before the Dream Cruise in 2011. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Spectators encourage the passing cars to rev their engines on Woodward near 14 Mile in 2011.
Spectators encourage the passing cars to rev their engines on Woodward near 14 Mile in 2011. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Monkeymobile and the Ghost Busters refurbished ambulance in the parking lot at 13 and Woodward in 2011.
The Monkeymobile and the Ghost Busters refurbished ambulance in the parking lot at 13 and Woodward in 2011. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Classic cruisers are instructed to use the slow lanes on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2011.
Classic cruisers are instructed to use the slow lanes on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2011. Todd McInturf / The Detroit News
Vintage rides are comin' and goin' as a Thunderbird cruises in front of a two-toned Chevy Bel Air reflected in a side view mirror in 2012.
Vintage rides are comin' and goin' as a Thunderbird cruises in front of a two-toned Chevy Bel Air reflected in a side view mirror in 2012. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
A pink Caddy rolls south along Woodward at 13 Mile in 2012.
A pink Caddy rolls south along Woodward at 13 Mile in 2012. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
A low rider named "Nervous Breakdown" hugs the pavement in Royal Oak during the 2012 Woodward Dream Cruise.
A low rider named "Nervous Breakdown" hugs the pavement in Royal Oak during the 2012 Woodward Dream Cruise. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The back end of "Nervous Breakdown" is low, wide, and sports a dazzling amount of chrome at the 2012 cruise.
The back end of "Nervous Breakdown" is low, wide, and sports a dazzling amount of chrome at the 2012 cruise. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A Custom Royal Dodge turns the corner at 13 Mile in 2014, in front of a Ford Model A truck.
A Custom Royal Dodge turns the corner at 13 Mile in 2014, in front of a Ford Model A truck. Brandy Baker, The Detroit News
A 1940s custom hot rod makes its way down Woodward in Royal Oak under threatening skies in 2014.
A 1940s custom hot rod makes its way down Woodward in Royal Oak under threatening skies in 2014. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
The Raminator monster truck sits on top of four other crushed trucks in the parking lot at 13 Mile and Woodward in 2015.
The Raminator monster truck sits on top of four other crushed trucks in the parking lot at 13 Mile and Woodward in 2015. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
When's the last time you saw a DeLorean and a giant motorized skull share the road? Only at the Dream Cruise, seen here in 2015.
When's the last time you saw a DeLorean and a giant motorized skull share the road? Only at the Dream Cruise, seen here in 2015. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Steve Bogic of St. Clair Shores drives a replica of the Red Baron onto Woodward Ave near 13 Mile in 2015. A five horsepower lawnmower engine gets the "airplane" going at about 10 mph.
Steve Bogic of St. Clair Shores drives a replica of the Red Baron onto Woodward Ave near 13 Mile in 2015. A five horsepower lawnmower engine gets the "airplane" going at about 10 mph. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joyce Wallace of Ortonville enjoys a ride down Woodward dressed as Marilyn Monroe in 2015.
Joyce Wallace of Ortonville enjoys a ride down Woodward dressed as Marilyn Monroe in 2015. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Roger "R.C." Chambers proudly shows off his 1979 Cadillac Coupe de Ville and his fish tank shoes (no fish were hurt in the making of these shoes) along Woodward in Berkley in 2015.
Roger "R.C." Chambers proudly shows off his 1979 Cadillac Coupe de Ville and his fish tank shoes (no fish were hurt in the making of these shoes) along Woodward in Berkley in 2015. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cruisers make their way by the Detroit Zoo water tower on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2015.
Cruisers make their way by the Detroit Zoo water tower on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2015. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Kenny Davis from Columbia, South Carolina, cuts up to Woodward on Coolidge before joining the Dream Cruise with his impressive 1959 Cadillac in Berkley in 2015.
Kenny Davis from Columbia, South Carolina, cuts up to Woodward on Coolidge before joining the Dream Cruise with his impressive 1959 Cadillac in Berkley in 2015. Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News
John Woodward's 1968 Thunderbird has all the fixin's along Woodward in 2016.
John Woodward's 1968 Thunderbird has all the fixin's along Woodward in 2016. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
If you call Uber and this pulls up, you might want to just walk. Seen on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2016.
If you call Uber and this pulls up, you might want to just walk. Seen on Woodward in Royal Oak in 2016. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian and Cheryl Southern, of Royal Oak, kiss after having their wedding vows renewed in their 1967 Ford Mustang during the Dream Cruise in 2016. The couple were taking advantage of a roadside marriage vow renewal station sponsored by insurance company Hagerty and officiated by Laura Jolly.
Brian and Cheryl Southern, of Royal Oak, kiss after having their wedding vows renewed in their 1967 Ford Mustang during the Dream Cruise in 2016. The couple were taking advantage of a roadside marriage vow renewal station sponsored by insurance company Hagerty and officiated by Laura Jolly. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves to the crowd from the Hunter House in Birmingham on an overcast day in in 2017.
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves to the crowd from the Hunter House in Birmingham on an overcast day in in 2017. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A rat rod plops down to the ground in the middle of Woodward to the delight of cruisers in Birmingham in 2017.
A rat rod plops down to the ground in the middle of Woodward to the delight of cruisers in Birmingham in 2017. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A Ford GT is in display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale in 2017.
A Ford GT is in display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale in 2017. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A man dressed as Batman gives a thumbs up from his Batmobile during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2017.
A man dressed as Batman gives a thumbs up from his Batmobile during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2017. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A custom Ford hot rod sports a bright paint job during the Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2017.
A custom Ford hot rod sports a bright paint job during the Dream Cruise in Birmingham in 2017. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People run southbound on Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2017 Cruise In Shoes 5K run.
People run southbound on Woodward in Royal Oak during the 2017 Cruise In Shoes 5K run. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Bob Haas, of South Lyon, drives his Coca-Cola inspired 1955 Ford down Woodward in Ferndale in 2017.
Bob Haas, of South Lyon, drives his Coca-Cola inspired 1955 Ford down Woodward in Ferndale in 2017. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Sh-Boom, an annual Dream Cruise favorite owned by Bob Fryz of Dearborn, rolls along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak in 2017.
Sh-Boom, an annual Dream Cruise favorite owned by Bob Fryz of Dearborn, rolls along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak in 2017. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People sitting at the corner of 12 Mile and Woodward get a close-up view of this classic Oldsmobile in Berkley in 2018.
People sitting at the corner of 12 Mile and Woodward get a close-up view of this classic Oldsmobile in Berkley in 2018. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Happy cruisers make their way down Woodward at the end of the Dream Cruise in Ferndale in 2018.
Happy cruisers make their way down Woodward at the end of the Dream Cruise in Ferndale in 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A 1970 vehicle built for a Stroh beer TV commercial turns heads on Woodward in 2018.
A 1970 vehicle built for a Stroh beer TV commercial turns heads on Woodward in 2018. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This 2017 Polaris Slingshot is followed by a 1930 Model A Ford at the Dream Cruise in 2018.
This 2017 Polaris Slingshot is followed by a 1930 Model A Ford at the Dream Cruise in 2018. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Patt Stoltz of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, holds her Woodward Dream Cruise sign bought at a roadside stand at the 2018 cruise.
Patt Stoltz of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, holds her Woodward Dream Cruise sign bought at a roadside stand at the 2018 cruise. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Batmobile owned by Mel Guthrie of Livonia is a crowd favorite at the Woodward Dream Cruise in 2018.
The Batmobile owned by Mel Guthrie of Livonia is a crowd favorite at the Woodward Dream Cruise in 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise is the only time you could see an upside down van traveling alongside a Lamborghini.
The 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise is the only time you could see an upside down van traveling alongside a Lamborghini. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    The 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise is canceled for this year. 

    According to its website, all community events that were planned for the occasion, including the Aug. 15 Dream Cruise itself, are canceled due to public health concerns over COVID-19. 

    The decision was made on Monday after the Dream Cruise posted on Facebook earlier in the month that the event was still "in neutral."

    More: COVID-19 puts Dream Cruise at risk, but can you really stop it?

    The Dream Cruise has been run officially every year since 1995 when it started as a local fundraiser and has grown to include automaker sponsorships and massive displays and car shows that stretch from Ferndale to Pontiac.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/woodward-dream-cruise/2020/06/29/woodward-dream-cruise-canceled-over-covid-19-concerns/3277989001/