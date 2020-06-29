The 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise is canceled for this year.

According to its website, all community events that were planned for the occasion, including the Aug. 15 Dream Cruise itself, are canceled due to public health concerns over COVID-19.

The decision was made on Monday after the Dream Cruise posted on Facebook earlier in the month that the event was still "in neutral."

The Dream Cruise has been run officially every year since 1995 when it started as a local fundraiser and has grown to include automaker sponsorships and massive displays and car shows that stretch from Ferndale to Pontiac.

