Dodge brings the noise and speed back for Roadkill Nights

Pontiac — Emissions regulations may be weighing on the future of Dodge product, but this weekend, the brand is embracing its fastest and loudest engines as MotorTrend's Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge returns to Pontiac.

Thousands of performance enthusiasts are expected to return to the M1 Concourse to watch legal drag racing on Woodward Avenue ahead of next week's Dream Cruise as both events return from last year's pandemic-induced hiatus. Nearly 50,000 people attended a two-day Roadkill Nights event in 2019.

"This is our Super Bowl. This is our party. This is our horsepower bash," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said, noting the brand surveyed its fans on social media over whether they were ready to return for the outdoor event. "The response was overwhelmingly yes. When we got that vote of confidence, we knew we needed to go and get it back."

That community the Stellantis NV brand dubs the "brotherhood of muscle" pushed Dodge to a 38% increase in sales year-over-year in the first half of 2021. Of course, in August, a global semiconductor shortage is hitting sales.

"We just don't have the inventory," Kuniskis said.

Adding to those woes, the turbocharged Hellcat engines that excite fans are facing an expiration date in the move toward greater mpg and lower carbon emissions.

Muscle cars are facing a rerun of 1972, when horsepower took a major step back from increased safety and emissions regulations and an oil crisis, Kuniskis said. It took 40 years to claw back the horsepower vehicles had before then. That's why Dodge is introducing a plug-in hybrid in 2022 and a fully electric muscle car in 2024.

"We're not just going to build compliance cars," Kuniskis said. "We're going to build proper Dodge muscle cars, and we're going to use that technology to make it better. ... We're going to swerve around these regulations, and we're going to beat them."

But the brand won't leave behind the old body stylings without a proper goodbye. Before the end of the year, Dodge will share a timeline of its product launches for the next two years. It won't include new production cars but will include commemorative editions and appearance packages as well as a concept EV muscle car.

"We're going out in a blaze of glory," Kuniskis said.

Electrification excites muscle car fans like Mike Finnegan, co-host of MotorTrend's "Roadkill" TV show: "It's not a bad thing. I'm a firm believer you can hot rod anything, and I think a lot of muscle car guys probably grew up driving remote control cars as a kid. I hopped those up as a kid. Why can't I hop up an electric car?"

The only drawback, Finnegan said, is losing the sound of an internal combustion engine. Dodge is thinking about that element, too, Kuniskis said.

"Electric motors are still mechanical things," he said. "They do make a sound. When you think about the supercharger on the Hellcat, a lot of manufacturers sell a supercharger, and you don't know it, because they go to huge efforts to make them very, very quiet. We do the exact opposite. We do everything we can to accentuate the mechanical sound of the supercharger to really bring that out of the car to give you that visceral feel. You can do that with electrification."

But on Saturday, traditional muscle will take the spotlight and racers from the across the country starting at 11 a.m. will compete for a sixth year on the eighth-of-a-mile strip. The event also will feature thrill and drift rides in Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats, Challenger SRT Demon simulators, other stunts, and a modern and classics car show.

The event also is doing something a little different for its celebrity showdown drag race, too. Dodge gave Eric Malone, star of MotorTrend's series "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South," and five car influencers a Hellcat Redeye and $10,000 to outfit it within six weeks as they see fit. The vehicles will race on the strip at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

In the days leading up to Roadkill Nights, Malone teased a Challenger he would bring to the drag strip. In actuality, he brought a Charger outfitted with a Nitrous Express nitrous plate, injectors and pulleys. He also took off some weight from the bumper and doors. But he hasn't had the chance to test drive the vehicle yet, Malone said.

He will face Orlando, Florida's Freddy Hernandez, who's known as Tavarish online, where he salvages old vehicles to working condition; San Diego's Throtl, a performance parts retailer that documents their creations on YouTube; and Westen Champlin, an auto YouTuber from Kansas who added twin turbos to his Charger that made more than 1,000 horsepower to the wheel on the dyno machine, he said.

Unlike Malone, most don't have much drag racing experience except for Alex Taylor, an Arkansas-based drag racer, mechanic and auto content creator. In her Charger, she set back the engine four inches, switched to a skinny front wheel and 15-inch rear wheels, did a full Holley conversion, added a Turbo 400 and more.

"In drag racing, anything can happen at any time," Malone said. "But to be honest with you, the only person I'm worried about is Alex."

Gates open at the M1 Concourse at 10 a.m. Saturday. General admission is $25.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Roadkill Nightw schedule:

10 a.m. – Gates open to the public

11 a.m. – Drag racing begins – open qualifying session; can be viewed via livestream at DodgeGarage

4:45 p.m. – Hellcat Grudge Race begins

5:45 p.m. – Top Eight shootout driver announcements

6:15 p.m. – Opening ceremony

7 p.m. – Top Eight shootouts begin (Small Tire & Big Tire)

8:30 p.m. – Top Eight winners’ awards ceremony

9 p.m. – Event concludes