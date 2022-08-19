At the Woodward Dream Show, the Deuces are wild

Pontiac — With Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" playing in the background, auto aficionados trekked around M1 Concourse Friday afternoon to kick off a weekend of celebrating Motor City iron.

The Woodward Dream Show at the 87-acre Pontiac race facility features more than 850 classic cars, hot rods and other automotive eye candy for several thousand visitors on the eve of the 27th Woodward Dream Cruise.

At an indoor showcase, visitors were greeted by a tribute to the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Ford "Deuce." More than 50 of the legendary hot rods were on display.

"This is why car culture is so prevalent in the United States," said Dave Sherman, vice president of signature events for M1, which hosts the Dream Show. "The men who came back from WWII had a surplus to pick from as Henry Ford built a lot of them, and they were affordable."

Harold Tiburzi, a former Ford Motor Co. product development engineer who retired in 2007, was admiring the Deuces, especially ones with the Victorian body work. He has five cars, including two pro street cars and a Suzuki, in the show.

“I’ve been coming to the car show since '96, when we were just smoking cars, doing donuts on Woodward,” said Tiburzi, 75, of Casco Township. "This year is much better than before, but that's because I'm biased to the '32s — they're just gorgeous."

Outside, 13 classes of cars were divided around the facility's 1.5-mile oval track and in the middle pit, guests gawked at a new, custom-built "Motor City Vice" by Detroit-based auto shop Mobsteel, which was unveiled Friday to celebrate Lincoln's centennial. Also being celebrated at Friday's show: the 55th anniversary of the Pontiac Firebird.

Guests could even take a slow ride around the Concourse in classic cars or hang out at the kids pavilion, sampling the offerings from food trucks and checking out some comical cars.

While M1 Concourse has only been around for seven years, the property has more than 100 years of automotive history, having been home to the Rapid Street Motor Co., which built the first pickup truck before selling out to General Motors.

"Everybody out here has octane running through our veins," said Sherman.

Sherman's favorite car in the show is a "perfect" triple-black Dodge Charger, a muscle car that helped shape Woodward's automotive culture. Two of the most rare, he said, are a 1965 Pontiac GTO Royal Bobcat and a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as “The Black Ghost” that's listed in the National Historic Vehicle Registry.

"The light blue Bobcat is so unique with a cream interior and with less than 4,000 miles on it, it's like a time capsule," said Sherman, who lives in Clarkston. "You walk up to it, open it and it almost has a new-car smell."

Each car has a QR Code to scan for guests to vote for their favorite. The owners of each of the 13 best in class will receive a trophy, with the winners to be selected at 6 p.m. Friday.

General admission tickets were $50 for the Friday show and will be $10 on Saturday. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the M1 show will parade down Woodward and back to the concourse as the official Dream Cruise gets underway.

"We have 25 different car clubs with about 500 cars showcasing the best of the best cars," Sherman said.

It's the first time Aloyis Gray has displayed his 2012 Dodge Challenger at a show The 28-year-old from Indiana bought the car, painted in Bright Silver Metallic, in 2018 from Ohio with just 7,000 miles on it.

"There's plenty of car shows in Indiana but none for Mopar-heads," said Gray, who graduated from Eastern Michigan University. "I get a lot of influence seeing what others have done to their cars and that's what the kid version of myself would have been proud of. I've always dreamed of this."

srahal@detroitnews.com