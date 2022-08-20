Woodward Dream Cruise: A 'Stone Soup' Bronco draws gawkers, donors

Royal Oak — "Only in Detroit."

That's how WCSX host Jim O'Brien feels about a community effort to assemble a vintage Ford Bronco to raise money for military veterans.

O'Brien and Ryan Logan of Big Jim's House are behind the "Stone Soup" Bronco, a project that involved building a 1974 Bronco that is being raffled off at the Woodward Dream Cruise, with proceeds going to Roseville-based nonprofit Vets Returning Home.

The Bronco — custom-wrapped in graphics depicting veteran photos that O'Brien and Logan's listeners submitted — was on display Saturday morning and got some VIP attention from comedian and car aficionado Jay Leno, who was on hand for an event with Ford Motor Co.

A small crowd gathered at Ford's display outside Kruse & Muer on Woodward Avenue to see Leno checking out the Bronco.

"Hi everybody," he greeted them.

The Bronco project led by O'Brien and Logan is a nod to the fable of stone soup — referring to a collective effort to make something for the common good.

Everything in the restored Bronco was donated, from the body to the wheels to the stereo.

Bill Brown Ford in Livonia donated the body of the vehicle, Livernois Motorsports handled the motor and Jeff's Bronco Graveyard did the final assembly in a matter of 10 days, O'Brien said. Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted out his support of the project.

O'Brien, who is a veteran himself, said they had done the Stone Soup project in the past and decided to bring it back this year because "it felt like it was the right time to do this."

"Building cars is what we do in Detroit," he added.

Raffle tickets were available for $10 on WCSX's website and at the classic rock station's tent at the Dream Cruise.

Meanwhile, onlookers were beginning to assemble along stretches of Woodward in Royal Oak Saturday morning.

Among them were Marge and Gary Wood of Richmond, who had set up folding chairs right near the street. The couple has been coming to the Dream Cruise every year since it started, and usually bring their sea foam green 1955 Ford Mainline business coupe, but left it at home this year because it's in need of repairs — but they had photos on hand.

The Woods are auto enthusiasts with an extensive collection of Ford vehicles.

Their reason for being there was simple: "Cars," said Marge Wood. "Old cars."

